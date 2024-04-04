Grafton timber factory opens, primed for increased production

Image: Volodymyr/stock.adobe.com

Big River Group’s Grafton timber factory has opened the doors to a major upgrade that will boost the supply of timber products to the construction industry across NSW.

$10 million was jointly funded by the Australian and NSW Governments under the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, Big River Group matched this contribution with an additional $10 million.

With the upgraded factory now open, Big River Group is able to supply 8000 cubic metres of timber products throughout NSW each year.

The NSW state government emphasis the project will boost jobs in the region, with an additional 20 new employees and enable workforce upskilling.

Minister for regional NSW Tara Moriarty said, “The opening of the upgraded factory is a big win for Grafton and the surrounding region as it’s bolstered the local economy by taking on additional employees with further plans to grow.”

Since being impacted by the 2019/2020 bushfires, this project has allowed Big River Group to futureproof its business model so it can continue to supply specialty and technical timber products to the market for years to come.

Federal minister for emergency management Murray Watt said, “This major milestone to modernise and expand operations will enable workers to access valuable trade skills and support the timber industry’s economic recovery in the region.”

For Big River Group chief executive John Lorente the upgraded factory is significantly important for the business remaining future-focused.

He said, “We understand just how important the factory is to our workforce and the Grafton community and will remain future-focused on continuing to create opportunities to diversify with new value-added niche products and remain sustainable into the future.”