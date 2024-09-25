Governor of Victoria Export award winners celebrated

Image: Grispb/stock.adobe.com

Victoria’s top exporters have been celebrated at the 45th Governor of Victoria Export Awards, with 14 businesses taking out awards for championing homegrown products on the global stage.

Minister for Economic Growth Tim Pallas last week joined the governor of Victoria, professor the Honourable Margaret Gardner AC, to congratulate the winners.

The winners represented key industries including agribusiness, food and beverages, resources and energy, manufacturing, advanced technologies and sustainability.

“Our 2024 winners and finalists showcase the quality of Victoria’s homegrown products and services that are providing solutions to real world problems,” said Pallas.

“Victorian businesses are leading the way and exporting their innovations to the world – creating local jobs and driving economic growth in the process.”

The category of ‘Manufacturing and Advanced Materials’ recognises outstanding international success in manufacturing, engineering or advanced materials development.

This includes advanced manufacturing and materials technologies, engineering, design and production.

Additive heat exchange developer Conflux Technology took out this top prize, beating out other finalists Advatek Lighting​ and AW Bell.

The state awards form part of the Australian Export Awards, with Victorian winners qualifying for consideration at the national awards in November.

Exports play a critical role in Victoria’s ongoing economic growth by contributing more than $67 billion and helping to support more than 330,000 jobs ranging from food and agribusiness to technology, health and international education.

For a full list of the winners, visit global.vic.gov.au.