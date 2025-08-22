Governments back new manufacturing partnership involving AMRF

Image: Western Sydney University

Federal and NSW governments have launched a strategic partnership between the National Reconstruction Fund (NRF), the Bradfield Development Authority (BDA) and the Advanced Manufacturing Readiness Facility (AMRF), designed to strengthen Australia’s sovereign manufacturing capability.

The collaboration, announced on 22 August, will help accelerate growth for emerging firms and create skilled, well-paid jobs across the sector.

It will link businesses into the full manufacturing supply chain, from R&D and design to logistics, production, distribution and sales.

Bradfield, being developed as Australia’s first new city in a century, will host an innovation cluster for advanced industries. With New South Wales contributing 30 per cent of the nation’s manufacturing output – and 37 per cent of NRF applications to date – the region is positioned to benefit significantly.

Federal minister for industry, innovation and science Tim Ayres said the partnership would deliver impact.

“NRF’s partnership with the AMRF will help to build out Australia’s industrial capability and create highly skilled jobs in the manufacturing industry,” he said.

“The innovation ecosystem being established at Bradfield brings significant opportunity for industry to thrive. With AMRF’s technical expertise being available to support NRF investment decision making, this partnership will deliver impact and drive a Future Made in Australia.”

NSW planning minister Paul Scully said Bradfield’s location near the new Western Sydney International Airport was key.

“As Australia’s first new city in 100 years located on the doorstep of the Western Sydney International Airport, Bradfield presents a significant opportunity to establish a global hub of industry innovation,” he said.

NSW industry and trade minister Anoulack Chanthivong described the initiative as a demonstration of state policy.

“This is a practical demonstration of the Minns Labor Government’s Industry Policy, with investment in initiatives that will transform the future industrial landscape,” he said.

“Partnering with NRF will help grow and develop the state’s innovation ecosystem and industry even further.”

The AMRF already collaborates with 11 NSW and ACT universities. By aligning with NRF, the governments aim to enhance national resilience and competitiveness while preparing businesses for large-scale commercialisation.