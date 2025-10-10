The Federal and QLD Governments will jointly invest up to $600 million over three years to secure the future of Glencore’s Mount Isa Copper Smelter and Townsville Refinery, safeguarding more than 600 direct jobs and supporting another 500 positions at the nearby Phosphate Hill facility.

The investment, formalised under a new Heads of Agreement signed with Glencore, provides certainty for workers, local businesses and the regional communities reliant on the operations. The smelter underpins North West Queensland’s industrial ecosystem, contributing half of Australia’s copper smelting capacity and anchoring key supply chains across the region.

Funding will be delivered in three tranches of up to $200 million each, contingent on Glencore completing a transformation study and meeting further review milestones. The study will assess the long-term sustainability of Mount Isa’s copper value chain and explore options to diversify and strengthen the region’s industrial base beyond the support period.

Federal industry minister Tim Ayres said the agreement would protect regional jobs and reinforce Australia’s industrial capability. “The Albanese Government will always stand up for Australian industry and workers,” he said. “Copper is critical to building solar panels, wind turbines and energy storage systems. This investment strengthens our supply chains and supports Australia’s transition to net zero.”

Ayres added that the government expected Glencore to uphold its commitments. “If Australia didn’t already have established facilities like the Mount Isa Copper Smelter, we’d be looking to build them,” he said. “Glencore has a crucial role to play in the future of the smelter and an obligation to the community and their workers.”

Queensland minister Dale Last said the deal demonstrated the Crisafulli Government’s commitment to keeping Queensland a world leader in resources and minerals processing. “The Mount Isa copper smelter and Townsville copper refinery are cornerstones of our economy that support not only 600 direct jobs, but thousands more across the regional supply chain,” he said.