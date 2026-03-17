The Federal Government will invest $176 million to deliver 40 new Australian-designed and built uncrewed surface vessels, expanding the navy’s autonomous maritime capability.

The contract, awarded to Ocius Technology, will see the navy’s operational fleet of Bluebottle vessels increase to 55 – creating one of the world’s largest sovereign fleets of its kind.

Production will create around 50 jobs at Ocius’ new advanced manufacturing facility in Sydney, supported by a second site in the NSW Hunter region and an Australian supply chain. Additional opportunities are expected for small and medium businesses as manufacturing scales up.

The Bluebottle vessel was developed in partnership with the navy and initially funded through the Defence Innovation Hub. Designed for long-endurance missions, it is powered by solar, wind and wave energy and is capable of persistent surface and sub-surface surveillance. The vessels can also carry payloads and operate as part of an integrated maritime force.

The expanded fleet is intended to strengthen intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability across Australia’s extensive maritime domain, supporting priorities outlined in the government’s National Defence Strategy.

Deputy prime minister Richard Marles said the project highlighted collaboration between defence and industry.

“The Bluebottle is an innovative platform designed, developed and manufactured right here in Australia. This is an excellent example of Defence and industry working together to deliver cutting-edge capability,” he said.

“The Albanese Government’s investment in Ocius Technology and their Bluebottle USV has accelerated the delivery of the autonomous systems for Navy.”

Marles said the vessels would help monitor Australia’s maritime approaches over the coming years.

“Over the next five years and beyond, Bluebottle will monitor Australia’s maritime approaches and strengthen Defence’s ability to protect our national security interests,” he said.

Defence industry minister Pat Conroy said the investment would support local jobs while strengthening sovereign capability.

“With this investment the Albanese Government is backing Aussie ingenuity while creating highly skilled, well-paid jobs for locals. We are investing right now to uplift our sovereign defence industry,” he said.

“With this world-leading technology, we are able to increase surveillance of Australia’s northern approaches and respond to increasing maritime threats.”