Results from a recent 2023 survey of Weld Australia members reveal that a renewable energy revolution in Australia is almost impossible without support from the Federal Government.

Author: Geoff Crittenden, CEO, Weld Australia

Distributed in March 2023 and completed by over 130 companies, Weld Australia’s 2023 Member Survey results demonstrate that Australia’s welding and fabrication industry is facing a whole raft of challenges that will make the delivery of the Federal Government’s plans for a renewable energy revolution almost impossible—from labour shortages that are inhibiting the growth of the welding industry, through to rising material and labour costs.

The Federal Government must step in and provide real support to industry to make the renewable energy revolution a reality.

Skilled labour shortages

When asked to select their top two factors, 60 per cent of respondents indicated that labour shortages are most likely to inhibit the growth of their business in 2023. When asked what their main concern is right now, 45 per cent confirmed that labour shortages were on the top of their list.

50 per cent of welding workshops are operating at 80 per cent of their capacity or below. When asked why this is, a lack of skilled workers was the overwhelming answer.

With a considerable volume of work being onshored and a greater sentiment in the market to ‘buy local’, Australian fabrication companies are so strapped for skilled welders that they are operating well below capacity. They are being forced to turn down jobs because they simply don’t have the manpower to complete the work.

How then, will Australian fabricators cope with the influx of work required to make the Federal Government’s renewable energy revolution reality?

The Federal Government has legislated emissions reductions targets of 43 per cent (on 2005 levels) by 2030 and net zero by 2050. These targets will necessitate the construction of new infrastructure on a massive scale.

Australia’s existing renewable energy generation of 64GW is forecast to grow to over 218GW by 2050. This will comprise 90GW of wind, 39GW of solar, 18.7GW of water, and 35.9GW of battery storage.

It is expected that over 11,000 wind towers will need to be produced, each requiring 500 tonnes of plate steel for onshore towers, or 750 tonnes for offshore wind towers.

To connect all this new generation to consumers, AEMO estimates more than 10,000km of new transmission lines and 25,000 transmission towers (at 30 to 60 tonnes of steel per tower) will need to be constructed.

All this the renewable energy infrastructure will require a veritable army of skilled workers, including welders. Australia will have a shortfall of at least 70,000 welders by 2030.

And yet, 45 per cent of survey respondents (compared to 47 per cent in 2022) have a pipeline of work that extends for six months or longer—this protracted pipeline is necessary in the face of ongoing skills shortages.

Another 33 per cent of respondents have a pipeline of work that extends between three and six months. By way of context, this is a marked increase on Weld Australia’s 2020 member survey results; the most common answers were less than one month (at 28 per cent), one month (19 per cent), and two months (16 per cent).

Government support vital to making the renewable energy revolution a reality

While our governments can wish, and hope, and make public pledges about Australia’s transition to renewable energy, at the moment, we simply do not have the sovereign manufacturing capability to make this a reality.