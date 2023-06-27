Results from a recent 2023 survey of Weld Australia members reveal that a renewable energy revolution in Australia is almost impossible without support from the Federal Government.
Author: Geoff Crittenden, CEO, Weld Australia
Distributed in March 2023 and completed by over 130 companies, Weld Australia’s 2023 Member Survey results demonstrate that Australia’s welding and fabrication industry is facing a whole raft of challenges that will make the delivery of the Federal Government’s plans for a renewable energy revolution almost impossible—from labour shortages that are inhibiting the growth of the welding industry, through to rising material and labour costs.
The Federal Government must step in and provide real support to industry to make the renewable energy revolution a reality.
Skilled labour shortages
When asked to select their top two factors, 60 per cent of respondents indicated that labour shortages are most likely to inhibit the growth of their business in 2023. When asked what their main concern is right now, 45 per cent confirmed that labour shortages were on the top of their list.
50 per cent of welding workshops are operating at 80 per cent of their capacity or below. When asked why this is, a lack of skilled workers was the overwhelming answer.
With a considerable volume of work being onshored and a greater sentiment in the market to ‘buy local’, Australian fabrication companies are so strapped for skilled welders that they are operating well below capacity. They are being forced to turn down jobs because they simply don’t have the manpower to complete the work.
How then, will Australian fabricators cope with the influx of work required to make the Federal Government’s renewable energy revolution reality?
The Federal Government has legislated emissions reductions targets of 43 per cent (on 2005 levels) by 2030 and net zero by 2050. These targets will necessitate the construction of new infrastructure on a massive scale.
Australia’s existing renewable energy generation of 64GW is forecast to grow to over 218GW by 2050. This will comprise 90GW of wind, 39GW of solar, 18.7GW of water, and 35.9GW of battery storage.
It is expected that over 11,000 wind towers will need to be produced, each requiring 500 tonnes of plate steel for onshore towers, or 750 tonnes for offshore wind towers.
To connect all this new generation to consumers, AEMO estimates more than 10,000km of new transmission lines and 25,000 transmission towers (at 30 to 60 tonnes of steel per tower) will need to be constructed.
All this the renewable energy infrastructure will require a veritable army of skilled workers, including welders. Australia will have a shortfall of at least 70,000 welders by 2030.
And yet, 45 per cent of survey respondents (compared to 47 per cent in 2022) have a pipeline of work that extends for six months or longer—this protracted pipeline is necessary in the face of ongoing skills shortages.
Another 33 per cent of respondents have a pipeline of work that extends between three and six months. By way of context, this is a marked increase on Weld Australia’s 2020 member survey results; the most common answers were less than one month (at 28 per cent), one month (19 per cent), and two months (16 per cent).
Government support vital to making the renewable energy revolution a reality
While our governments can wish, and hope, and make public pledges about Australia’s transition to renewable energy, at the moment, we simply do not have the sovereign manufacturing capability to make this a reality.
According to the results of our survey, at 62 per cent, the majority of the Australian welding industry supports the Government’s carbon emissions reduction targets.
However, 75 per cent of the welding and fabrication industry believes that Australia’s governments are not doing anywhere near enough to support industry in achieving these targets.
Our governments will need to consider policy and funding opportunities, reduce red tape and regulatory barriers, and support local investment to enable the renewable energy transition.
Australia’s Federal and state governments can wish their renewable energy policies into existence, but without a massive investment in fabrication and steelmaking facilities, skills and training in each state, and real, practical support for local industry, it will not be achievable.
The welding industry is already investing in its own sustainability performance and credentials, and has made significant headway in the last 12 months.
Some of these measures include: installing LED or sensor lighting (80 per cent; up from 53 per cent in 2022); waste reduction programs (78 per cent; up from 46 per cent in 2022); recycling, upcycing and repurposing programs (75 per cent; up from 46 per cent in 2022); and implementing a net zero carbon plan (50 per cent; up from 13 per cent in 2022).
Overcoming labour shortages
In the meantime, the welding industry is already taking steps to help overcome these labour shortages. 60 per cent of respondents indicated that they are training or upskilling their existing staff, another 55 per cent are either increasing wages or improving employee benefits, and 32 per cent are leveraging different talent pools, such as apprentices, females and prisoners.
Another 57 per cent are either investing in automation and technology, or changing their operational processes. Given these figures, it is little surprise that investment priorities for 2023 include staff training and development (32 per cent), business process improvements (30 per cent) and plant and equipment (25 per cent).
Some fabricators are also looking to advanced welding technology to help overcome skilled labour shortages, including investments in Industry 4.0 (40 per cent), robots (36 per cent) and cobots (35 per cent).
The welding industry strongly supports investment into TAFE to help combat labour shortages; 21 per cent support free TAFE for apprentices, 14 per cent support increased funding to upgrade TAFE facilities, and 64 per cent support both options.
Rising costs
Australia’s welding industry is also concerned about rising labour costs and rising material costs, with 50 per cent and 45 per cent (respectively) of respondents indicating that they could inhibit their business growth this year.
Only 47 per cent of respondents indicated that their gross profit margin had increased over the last 12 months to help cover these rising overheads. Alarmingly, the welding industry expects these overheads to continue to rise this year, with 82 per cent expecting even higher materials prices and 85 per cent expecting even higher energy prices.
Despite these concerns, market sentiment remains very positive. 88 per cent of respondents rated the prospects of their business as either strong or steady – a 6 per cent increase on 2022 levels. On average, respondents are 90 per cent confident that their business will be in operation in 12 months’ time (a 23 per cent improvement compared to 2020).
National manufacturing summit
Given the sheer volume of challenges and opportunities on the horizon in the renewable energy industry, Weld Australia, in conjunction with the Australia Institute’s Centre for Future Work, will host the 2023 National Manufacturing Summit at Old Parliament House on 2 and 3 August.
With the theme of Renewable Energy: Challenges and Opportunities, the aim of the Summit is to help industry leverage the opportunities currently available in the renewable energy sector, and translate these into action.
The Summit will gather industry leading representatives from all the major stakeholders in Australia’s manufacturing sector—business, unions, universities, the financial sector, suppliers, and government—to discuss the sector’s prospects, and identify promising, pragmatic policy measures designed to support an industrial turnaround.
Government Ministers and international experts will delve into the challenges and opportunities of the renewable energy revolution.