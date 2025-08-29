Government moves to axe 500 more tariffs

Image: Kalyakan/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government has announced it will abolish a further 500 so-called “nuisance tariffs” in a bid to cut red tape, reduce compliance costs and boost productivity for Australian businesses.

The move, unveiled on Thursday in a joint release from treasurer Jim Chalmers and trade minister Don Farrell, builds on the 457 tariffs already removed in July last year.

While removing ineffective tariffs, the government said it is also modernising trade protections. Responsibility for safeguard actions—designed to shield local industries from sudden import surges—will shift from the Productivity Commission to the Anti-Dumping Commission.

The change is intended to bring all trade remedy measures under one authority, harmonising actions and strengthening protections for Australian manufacturers.

With the latest reforms, the government will have scrapped about 1000 tariffs over two years, streamlining an estimated $23 billion worth of trade and saving businesses $157 million annually in compliance costs. According to the government, that represents the largest reduction in tariffs by any administration in two decades.

Treasury has now opened consultation on the list of tariffs proposed for removal, with submissions due by 10 December. The final list of items will be confirmed in the next federal budget.

Examples include:

Tyres – annual imports worth nearly $4 billion, raising less than $80,000 in revenue, with abolition saving businesses more than $32 million each year.

– annual imports worth nearly $4 billion, raising less than $80,000 in revenue, with abolition saving businesses more than $32 million each year. Televisions – imports worth $1.4 billion, raising less than $43,000, with compliance savings exceeding $13 million.

– imports worth $1.4 billion, raising less than $43,000, with compliance savings exceeding $13 million. Wine glasses – imports worth $42 million, raising less than $28,000, with savings over $375,000.

– imports worth $42 million, raising less than $28,000, with savings over $375,000. Air conditioners – imports worth $58 million, raising less than $100,000, with savings of more than $500,000.

The government framed the move as both an economic reform and a cost-of-living measure. “Tariffs push up compliance costs on business and risk pushing up prices for workers and families,” it said.

The announcement follows consensus reached at last year’s Economic Reform Roundtable. Ministers stressed that while many other nations are raising barriers to trade, Australia is moving in the opposite direction.