Government action to ensure AI is safe and responsible

The Australian Government is taking action to help ensure that AI is safe and responsible, releasing its interim response to the Safe and Responsible AI in Australia consultation today.

The consultation made clear that while AI has immense potential to improve wellbeing and grow our economy, Australians want stronger protections in place to help manage the risks.

The Government’s response is targeted towards the use of AI in high-risk settings, where harms could be difficult to reverse, while ensuring that the vast majority of low risk AI use continues to flourish largely unimpeded.

The Government is now considering mandatory guardrails for AI development and deployment in high-risk settings, whether through changes to existing laws or the creation of new AI specific laws.

Ed Husic, minister for industry and science, said, “Australians understand the value of artificial intelligence, but they want to see the risks identified and tackled.”

“We have heard loud and clear that Australians want stronger guardrails to manage higher-risk AI.”

While consultations will continue on possible mandatory guardrails, immediate actions are being taken including:

working with industry to develop a voluntary AI Safety Standard;

working with industry to develop options for voluntary labelling and watermarking of AI-generated materials;

establishing an expert advisory group to support the development of options for mandatory guardrails.

Mandatory guardrails to promote the safe design, development and deployment of AI systems will be considered, including possible requirements relating to:

Testing – testing of products to ensure safety before and after release.

Transparency – transparency regarding model design and data underpinning AI applications; labelling of AI systems in use and/or watermarking of AI generated content.

Accountability –training for developers and deployers of AI systems, possible forms of certification, and clearer expectations of accountability for organisations developing, deploying and relying on AI systems.

Australia is closely monitoring how other countries are responding to the challenges of AI, including initial efforts in the EU, US and Canada. Building on its engagement at the UK AI Safety Summit in November, the Government will continue to work with other countries to shape international efforts in this area.

The Government’s response to the Safe and Responsible AI in Australia discussion paper is available on the website of the Department of Industry, Science and Resources at: https://consult.industry.gov.au/supporting-responsible-ai