Gold Coast train manufacturing program receives update

Image: APchanel/stock.adobe.com

A section of Goldmine Road in Ormeau is set to undergo a significant upgrade as part of the Queensland Train Manufacturing Program (QTMP).

This initiative aims to seamlessly integrate the new rail facility entrance, minimise construction impacts on the surrounding community, and enhance safety for all road users.

Integrating the new entrance will actively maintain and stabilise the new fleet of trains being built as part of the program, which is expected to support 1,300 jobs throughout the project.

It also complements significant public transport commitments on the Gold Coast, including adding three new stations and ongoing light rail construction.

The design of the Goldmine Road upgrade and rail facility entrance is currently in its preliminary stages, with construction scheduled to begin in late 2025.

“We’re committed to investing in the Gold Coast’s infrastructure, ensuring that our roads and public transport systems meet the demands of our growing city. The Ormeau rail facility is a key component of this strategy, supporting the expansion of our train fleet and network,” said gaven MP Meaghan Scanlon.

More than just road upgrades, minister Glenn Butcher said the upgrade is a direct response to community feedback, ensuring that we minimise the impact on residents while enhancing road safety.

“The Miles Government is proud to deliver the Queensland Train Manufacturing Program, a project that not only creates local jobs but also strengthens our transportation infrastructure,” said Butcher.

Additionally, the Goldmine Road upgrade will include widening existing lanes adjacent to the Gold Coast’s Lahrs Road improvement project, laying new asphalt for a smoother driving experience, and installing kerb, channel, and drainage systems to enhance flood immunity.

To determine whether the new intersection will require signalisation, ongoing traffic assessments and site investigations, including surveys and ecological studies, are set to begin in late August 2024.