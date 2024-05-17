Gold Coast manufacturer secures Hunter class frigate contract

Image: Aastels/stock.adobe.com

Queensland manufacturer Craig International Ballistics will supply ballistic protection windows for the first three Hunter class frigates under an agreement with BAE Systems Maritime Australia.

The Gold Coast-based company has secured a contract to provide transparent armour on anti-submarine warfare warships being built for the Royal Australian Navy as part of the Hunter Class Frigate Program.

A leading supplier of ballistic protection to the Australian Defence Foand police forces, Craig International Ballistics will manufacture dozens of windows, frames and wiper systems for each vessel.

Each of the six window types will have unique protective qualities, including ballistic protection, fire retardant properties and noise reduction.

Craig International Ballistics is the latest Australian company to be awarded a contract to supply products and services for the Hunter Class Frigate Program.

BAE Systems’ collaboration with Australian suppliers now amounts to over 60 per cent of Australian Contract Expenditure (ACE) contribution in only the early Design and Prototyping phase of the contract.

BAE Systems Maritime Australia is working to increase the resilience, capability and capacity of the nation’s defence industry by partnering with small and medium enterprises.

Craig Lockhart, Managing Director, BAE Systems Australia – Maritime said BAE is committed to maximising Australian industry participation in shipbuilding.

“The Hunter class frigates will be among the most advanced and capable warships in the world and companies such as Craig International Ballistics will deliver cutting edge equipment to these warships which maintains its stealth capabilities and well as significantly improving its survivability.

“The Hunter program has embedded a truly sovereign continuous naval shipbuilding capability across Australia, ensuring we have the know-how to design, build and sustain our own warships,” said Lockhart.

James Craig, Chief Executive Officer, Craig International Ballistics, said the company is delighted to supply the armour and wiper systems for the Hunter class frigates.

“As an Australian manufacturer of ballistic protection solutions, we take great pride in providing BAE Systems Maritime Australia and Navy with high-quality products that are specifically designed to safeguard our Navy personnel.

“Our whole team is very proud of the work we do here on the Gold Coast, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with BAE Systems and the Australian Defence Force,” said Craig.