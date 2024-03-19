Gold Coast airport future focused precinct

Image: Queensland Airports Limited

Gold Coast Airport has unveiled plans to deliver a future focused precinct with the addition of a retail village, health and wellness hub and conference and tech centre as proposed in its 2024 Preliminary Draft Master Plan.

Gold Coast airport is the largest of four airports owned by Queensland Airports Limited and, as the country’s sixth busiest airport, Gold Coast Airport currently welcomes more than 6.2 million passengers a year contributing $514 million to the local economy.

By 2044, that number is set to soar to around 13 million passengers annually – creating more than $965 million in economic contribution.

The Preliminary Draft Master Plan outlines the strategic vision and sustainable growth objectives of the airport and surrounding precinct over the next twenty years, with a more detailed focus on the initial eight years leading up to the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Queensland Airports Limited chief executive officer Amelia Evans said, “We want to be more than an airport, we’re committed to creating a mixed-use precinct that would further benefit the local community, with the addition of a retail village, health and wellness hub and a conference and tech centre.”

Under the plan, Gold Coast Airport will reinvent itself as a destination within its own right – delivering a reimagined precinct that serves the communities of the Gold Coast and northern New South Wales.

“The upgrades proposed under this Master Plan are about embracing innovation and new technologies that will revolutionise air travel and enhance the customer experience,” said Evans.

“We’ve placed a strong focus on accessibility, ensuring the airport precinct is seamlessly connected with the rest of the city with the delivery of a public front-of-terminal plaza servicing both light and heavy rail.”

Smart aviation technologies being considered as part of the plan include biometrics enabled check-in and a fully digital passenger experience that could anticipate customer behaviour and provide personalised travel suggestions based on travel history.

The Master Plan also reflects Gold Coast Airport’s commitment to sustainability including reaching Net Zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030.

“This means driving initiatives that will reduce emissions such as the installation of solar panels, facilitating greater use of electric vehicle on the precinct and preparing for the transition to lower carbon aviation practices such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF),” said Evans.

This 2024 Draft Master Plan has been prepared as per the planning framework prescribed in the Airports Act 1996.

Gold Coast Airport’s 2024 Preliminary Draft Master Plan is open for public consultation and community feedback until 14 June 2024.

It is available to download on the website www.goldcoastairport.com.au/masterplan