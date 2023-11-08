Going Australian made

For over 35 years, Endurequip Hoists has been offering a wide range of hoists and workshop lifting equipment to the heavy vehicle industry.

Manufactured in Brisbane at a state-of-the-art 6000 square metre factory, Portalift from Endurequip Hoists is the only Australian-made portable heavy vehicle hoist and the only chain-driven model.

Each Endurequip Portalift Hoist has a high load capacity that can lift up to 7.5 tonnes. When used in a combination of four, six, eight or 10 posts, the set of hoists can lift heavy vehicles that range in weight from 30 to 75 tonnes.

Thus, offering a versatile solution to customers that can shoulder the burden of vehicles from the light rigid to prime movers and the heaviest of buses and coaches.

Endurequip Portalift Hoist is the only supplier of portable heavy vehicle hoists to the Australian Defence Force, which speaks volumes about the brand’s reputation and credibility.

One of the biggest features of using the Portalift hoists in the workshop is longevity. Rated IP65, the Endurequip Portalift hoist is tough, durable, and long-lasting and offers complete protection in the workshop. You can use the additional hoist and gearbox covers to further protect the hoist.

Endurequip offers customers a structural manufacturer’s lifetime warranty on the Portalift, which includes on-site service or servicing through authorised service centres Australia-wide.

This can reduce downtime and maximise the safety of mechanics when they are operating around lifted trucks or buses. Endurequip offers a complete solution for all your workshop lifting and handling requirements which include vehicle ramps, A-Frame trailer adaptors, small-wheel adaptors and engineered solutions.

In short, Endurequip can provide a unique workshop solution that makes servicing and maintaining heavy vehicles easier than ever before. Being Australian-made means Endurequip supports the Australian economy.

Whether it is by employing locals at the Brisbane factory or buying steel from local companies, the funds are used to contribute to the local economy and grow local manufacturing.

As per the Australian-Made website, every $1,000,000 generated by an Australian manufacturing company results in 10 full-time jobs, which means you are supporting local job creation. A

lso, buying local gives you peace of mind because you know where your products come from, the materials and the standards required to manufacture these products, and who to contact should you require help, support, or advice.

Hence, when it comes to servicing the heavy industry’s fleet of vehicles, one of the safest ways to do so is by using an Endurequip Portalift hoist to lift a truck or bus off the ground.