Australian manufacturer GME has developed a new wearable monitoring device designed to help the Australian Defence Force (ADF) manage heat stress in extreme environments, with trials now underway in the Northern Territory.

The first-of-its-kind Wearable Heat Risk Monitor prototype enables continuous, real-time tracking of personal heat stress levels without manual input. The trial aims to improve workplace safety and force preservation for Army personnel operating in tropical and high-temperature conditions.

Heat stress is a major safety risk for defence and industrial workers, traditionally managed through activity cycles informed by thermal monitoring equipment. The new device integrates environmental sensors and data analytics to provide live insights, allowing soldiers and commanders to take timely action when heat-related risks arise.

Developed by GME’s engineering and industrial design teams, the portable unit continuously monitors environmental conditions and activity patterns, automatically flagging potential heat-related incidents before they escalate.

GME general manager defence, security and resilience, Christopher Rule, said the project underscored the company’s commitment to supporting the ADF through sovereign innovation.

“We’re motivated by the ADF’s commitment to workplace safety and force preservation, using GME’s sovereign engineering and manufacturing capabilities to design this industry-leading device that has the potential to save lives in heat stress environments,” Rule said.

Head of Army Safety, Colonel Brendan Robinson, said the trial highlighted the Army’s proactive approach to protecting personnel in harsh climates.

“Trialling innovative solutions like this allows us to better manage heat-related risks and maintain operational readiness wherever we are working, including tropical areas such as the Northern Territory,” Robinson said.

The October field trial will evaluate the device’s performance, wearability, and ease of use, with findings to help refine the final product for the Army and potentially broader civilian applications.