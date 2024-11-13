GME, Hanwha Defence Australia and Hanwha Systems sign MoU

Image; GME

Bringing together C4I capabilities from across Australia and South Korea, GME, Hanwha Defence Australia (HDA) and Hanwha Systems have signed a three-way Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement will see the three parties working together to explore a range of manufacturing and technology transfer opportunities for the Australian Defence market around C4I (command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence) opportunities.

The MoU was signed at the annual Military Communications and Information Systems (MilCIS) Conference in Canberra.

“The three partners gathered here represent over a century’s worth of experience in manufacturing and constantly evolving technology from both Australia and South Korea,” said acting managing director of HDA, Mr Dean Michie.

“We are looking forward to exploring the art of the possible together to support the needs of Defence.”

For over 60 years, GME has been an industry leader in the RF communication technology space, manufacturing radios, beacons and antennae.

“GME electronic and radio products have been keeping Australians safe and connected for many decades,” said general manager Defence, Security and Resilience at GME, Chris Rule.

“Manufacturing the advanced electronics that underpin military communications, EW and weapons systems is core business for our secure manufacturing facility so working with Hanwha on their world leading products for the ADF makes sense.”

They are the only Australian manufacturer of UHF CB Radios and Emergency Beacon products.

Sister companies, HDA and Hanwha Systems, bring significant land platform and manufacturing experience and electronic optics, C4I hardware and software, radars, and avionic electronics respectively.

“Hanwha Systems is committed to collaborating closely with capable Australian industry like GME, delivering next-generation tactical communication systems tailored to Australian Army’s operational needs,” Vice President of Hanwha Systems C4I&Land Business, Mr Sungkyun Park said.

“Based on the similar ongoing project in South Korea called the ‘Army TIGER’, Hanwha will bring extensive capability in secure, advanced communication solutions such as tactical 5G and LEO Satcom that will ensure seamless interoperability and resilient, networked all domain operations.‍