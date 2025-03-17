GME acquires Eylex to bolster defence innovation pipeline

Image: wearedifferentpr/GME

Australian manufacturer of radio frequency (RF) communication technology products, GME, has announced its acquisition of Sydney-based provider of mission-critical communications products, Eylex.

The acquisition follows a significant investment from GME into a $5 million Government-certified Zone 4 manufacturing facility at its headquarters in Winston Hills, Sydney.

The facility enables the manufacturing of secure communications and electronic products to support a large range of Defence industry projects.

GME managing director, Stephen Millar, said the acquisition of Eylex was a compelling opportunity for the organisation.

“Developing and manufacturing High Assurance electronic equipment in Australia gives defence a crucial strategic advantage by being less reliant on global allies and supply chains,” Millar said. “We’re delighted to welcome Eylex into the GME family and excited for the next phase of sovereign defence manufacturing at GME.”



Eylex general manager Simon Coates said the opportunity to come under the GME banner was a great opportunity for the company.

“GME has maintained a high standard in Australian manufacturing for more than 60 years,” Mr Coates said. “Merging the collective skillsets of the two businesses is an exciting opportunity for both GME and Eylex. We have a lot we can learn from GME, and vice versa, as we bring our defence expertise to support GME’s interest and investment in this vital industry.”

Eylex will operate under the same business name and remain in its state-of-the-art facility in Norwest, NSW.

As the nation continues to invest in its armed forces and new technologies, the need for Australian-made equipment and gear has never been greater. The acquisition reaffirms GME’s commitment to Australia’s sovereign defence manufacturing capabilities.



Combining GME’s over 60 years of experience in the communications technology space with Eylex’s decades of providing mission critical communications products, the acquisition is set to enhance Australia’s capacity for local defence technology production.

Supporting the Australian and New Zealand defence forces for the last 22 years, Eylex supplies mission critical communications products and services to defence and emergency services customers.

The businesses represent several leading global manufacturers and have developed strong in-house capabilities. Eylex’s products include tactical antennae, batteries and power supply equipment, headsets and handsets, and ruggedised displays and computing.



The acquisition, which gives GME full ownership and management control of Eylex, is set to enhance the organisation’s innovation opportunities and assist in its ongoing diversification efforts in the defence, security and resilience sectors.