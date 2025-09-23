CAPS deliver locally engineered compressed air and power generation solutions, combining global technology with expert local support.

Efficient and continuous operation are key elements in most industrial and manufacturing processes, so it is important to have a compressed air solution that achieves both.

Creating compressed air and power generation solutions across Australia for more than 45 years, CAPS delivers systems that are designed and configured to the end use application. Whether a reciprocating rotary screw, oil-free rotary screw, portable diesel or centrifugal air compressor is needed, CAPS’ solutions are engineered for local operating requirements, giving best-in-class outcomes, that last.

Any inefficiency or downtime can have a costly impact on operations, so CAPS draws from its partner brands such as Ingersoll Rand, AIRMAN, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Sauer, Pedro Gil, Next Turbo Technologies, in designing a solution.

The right compressor for the job

Safety, quality and hygiene standards that are key across the manufacturing, food and pharmaceutical sectors are all captured, along with operational efficiencies, when specialised ‘Class Zero’ air quality compressors are utilised to supply clean, dry air.

Minimising the initial possibility of contamination by using oil-free compressors, the achievement and maintenance of critical air purity requires fewer ancillary equipment elements. With a reduction in the risk to air quality there is also less equipment that requires servicing – all boosting the long-term operational benefits for your operations.

Every application is different and the experts at CAPS can help users assess their requirements to find the right match. For larger scale applications, CAPS has a range of oil-free centrifugal compressors as well as rotary screw compressors from 37kW to 355kW in either fixed or variable speed.

On a smaller scale, CAPS can offer scroll compressors in an all-in-one solution with a dryer, storage tank and compressor in a single unit. Offered as a single phase from 1.5kW – 2.2 kW, or three phase from 3.7kW to 7.5kW, CAPS suggests this integrated solution as suitable for smaller applications requiring oil-free air.

Initial lower costs means that many manufacturing customers opt to use oil-lubricated compressors with air treatment processes downstream. From 5kW through to a 315kW, there are many technologies and brands to choose from, and it can be challenging to evaluate different compressors to select the best technology for a particular system. CAPS offers a suite of compressed air solutions and has the expertise to help match the right equipment to a customer’s needs.

Local support with global knowledge

Founded in Western Australia in 1980, CAPS joined the global Ingersoll Rand family in 2024, expanding its access to Ingersoll Rand’s global offering of innovative and mission-critical air, fluid, energy and medical technologies. Enhancing industrial productivity and efficiency, the company’s delivery of air and power solutions is also underpinned by the financial strength of Ingersoll Rand.

With 10 branches nationwide, CAPS’ team brings together great service, with expert advice, support and spare parts. Its 24/7 maintenance and breakdown service ensure customers’ operations run smoothly. Additionally, CAPS Care programs package the service and support experience for clients with a range of diagnostic and maintenance programs to maximise the operational performance of the air compressors.

Reliable power when you need it

Manufacturing all but stops when the power goes out and CAPS has been entrusted to provide reliable power solutions for clients of all scales throughout Australia. Sustaining operations across manufacturing, healthcare, data centres, water treatment, landfills and independent power stations, CAPS’ solutions are underpinned by high performance and fuel-efficient equipment. As Australia’s number one supplier of AIRMAN products, and the official Australian distributor for the Mitsubishi Generator Series (MGS), CAPS can deliver the power generation needed to keep a company operating.

Engineered to suit

CAPS delivers custom-built systems that are matched to clients’ requirements. Complete solutions are designed and developed by its in-house engineering team, with delivery supported through its Australian ISO9001 accredited manufacturing facility. This expertise also enables CAPS, where possible, to integrate new technology into existing installations, enhancing the operational performance and life of equipment and infrastructure.

The CAPS Engineering team manages the total design, development and manufacturing of specialised compressor, generator and blower packages. This unique capability includes calibration and testing, helping to fast-track site installation, so users can plug and play.

Rental equipment to keep you operating

CAPS can also get clients operational without big capital costs with its turnkey air and power rental solutions. Keeping operations running smoothly all year round, CAPS offers short- and long-term rental of compressors and generators across Australia. They are suitable for special projects, seasonal peak demand requirements and covering any operational breakdowns.

Global technology,

suited to local conditions

The national footprint of CAPS means the team is working in the same time zones as clients. It is on hand to support customers through the process, from understanding their requirements, offering suggestions and providing advice, to ultimately delivering the solutions they need. Utilising quality products with proven reliability, CAPS delivers global solutions, suited to Australian conditions and backed by local service.

Get in touch with the CAPS team on 1800 800 878 or check out www.caps.com.au