Global pharmaceutical manufacturer arriving in South Australia

Image: Ivan Traimak/stock.adobe.com

Global pharmaceutical company, Noumed, has made groundbreaking construction towards its $100 million pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at Salisbury, creating 250 construction jobs and 180 ongoing jobs upon completion.

Noumed Pharmaceutical, part of the United Kingdom’s Noumed Life Sciences, is building its first Australia manufacturing plant in Salisbury after receiving $20 million to support construction under the previous Federal Government’s Modern Manufacturing Initiative.

An integrated generics pharmaceutical company, the local facility will produce onshore, 40 million units of tablets, liquids and creams a year, which will replace products currently manufacturing in the United Kingdom.

The 43,000m² facility, which is two and a half times the size of Adelaide Oval, will enhance Australia’s sovereign supply into the pharmacy network and will be one of Australia’s largest drug manufacturing investments in recent years.

Noumed is located at the Nexus North Industrial Estate, next to Mayne Pharma and close to other medical manufacturers including ophthalmic equipment makers Ellex Medical.