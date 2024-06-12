Global and local leaders discuss technology and sustainability at Beyond 1% Summit

Image: Siemens Australia

New South Wales Premier, Chris Minns; Steven Worrall, MD of Microsoft ANZ; Rob Gell AM, Chief Sustainability Officer of Solar Recovery Corporation (also the President of Royal Society of Victoria and a member of the Order of Australia); Hanno Blankenstein, Co-founder and CEO of AI powered video and sensor platform Unleash live have joined a stellar line-up of global and local leaders to speak at Siemens’ Beyond 1% Summit in Sydney on 3rd and 4th July.

The newly announced speakers will join CSIRO Chief Scientist Bronwyn Fox; Stephan May, global CEO of Electrification and Automation, Siemens; and Florence Lindhaus, head of the Hydrogen Cluster at German-Australian Chamber of Industry and Commerce to discuss how digitalisation and new technology can accelerate sustainability outcomes for Australia, grow the economy and drive business success.

Also confirming their commitment to progressing the discussions around technology and sustainability are APS Industrial who have joined as a master distributor partner, Swinburne University of Technology, SAGE Group and Ampcontrol, who have joined as gold sponsors, and Australian Industry Group, Energy Efficiency Council, European Australian Business Council and the German-Australian Chamber of Industry and Commerce who have joined as industry partners of the Summit.

Themed Beyond 1%, the Summit will look at how Australia can embrace key technologies and innovate to do more for long-term sustainability than just address reducing the 1% of global emissions the country is responsible for.

Welcoming the opportunity to speak at the Summit, David Chuter, Executive Director, Industry Growth AusIndustry, Department of Industry Science and Resources said, “Why do design and manufacturing innovation matter? I can’t think of a more important answer than helping to address our net zero sustainability commitments – while at the same time growing Australian capability, business competitiveness and economic strength and complexity. Digitalisation is a key driver for innovation and therefore critical in addressing our ambitious sustainability targets. We have the opportunity to create impact both in Australia and also to help benefit the world.”

Agenda overview

The recently released Summit agenda outlines how these speakers and other industry leaders will discuss critical technology topics that impact sustainability including AI, hydrogen, renewable energy transition, grid resilience, energy efficiency in the built environment, industry funding, mandatory climate reporting and more.

Through a range of plenary discussions and breakout sessions, topics will include:

The Built Environment – Embracing energy efficiency to ease the burden on BIG decarbonisation targets

Energy efficiency plays an increasingly important role in nations achieving their decarbonisation commitments. What does this look like? Where are the greatest opportunities? And what roles do digitalisation and technology play as the key enablers?

Accelerating industrial innovation for global sustainability impact

With the right net zero lens, many innovations have broad sustainability benefits across entire sectors and supply chains. Reducing raw materials. Eliminating waste. Designing decarbonisation from the start. Product life cycle and its relation to circular economy. Digital twins though to AI and more. This session will look at the potential role of Australian industry on decarbonising the world and share real examples of what good looks like today.

Circular economy avoiding environmental disasters by turning waste streams into resource streams

This plenary session will look at real examples and innovations to turn pending environmental and embedded carbon disasters into high-value opportunities in sectors such as healthcare, building and construction and even the renewables industry itself.

Workshop – Practical Guide to Sustainability – Transforming your business for success

This workshop is designed to help individuals and organisations understand their sustainability objectives and will outline practical sustainability steps that businesses can take to reduce their operating costs and improve their bottom line. Doyen of practical sustainability and change, Jon Dee, will share the key tools, steps and secrets to making big changes happen.

There’s more to hydrogen than electrolysers

This session will explore opportunities for hydrogen applications in Australia and provide a summary update and progress report from the latest global hydrogen summits.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AI gives industry unparalleled opportunities in digitalisation, data driven decision-making and innovation. It can play a significant role in sustainability. But where do we stand on testing, transparency and secure future-planning with AI and what are practical applications that are inspiring and already changing the world?

What does cybersecurity have to do with sustainability?

This session will look at cybersecurity of critical infrastructure and the very real connection between cybersecurity, digitalisation and the impact on achieving decarbonisation targets.

The two-day Summit also includes a gala event to recognise some of the prime Australian examples who already represent the ideals and opportunities of ‘Beyond 1%’.

For registration and more details go to: https://www.siemens.com/au/en/company/fairs-events/beyond-summit.html.

Event details

Date: Wednesday 3rd and Thursday 4th July 2024

Location: Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park