Gliding through the barriers of indoor cranes

Image: Treotham Automation

Treotham Automation has unveiled igus’ new G4.42 glide-chain that poses improved performance and lower costs for long-travel indoor cranes.

As a supplier of high-quality electrical components and products to a range of industrial markets, Treotham Automation has introduced the glide-chain G4.42 tailored for long-travel indoor crane applications. The system from motion plastics expert igus, is an energy chain designed to travel lengths of up to 30 metres for a variety of modern manufacturing factory operations.

“The G4.42 glide-chain is a fit for industries requiring reliability, extended travel distances, and robust performance under continuous motion, especially where low noise, fast installation, and ease of service are essential,” said national sales manager, Treotham, John Sharp.

“With customers under massive pressure to reduce their costs, igus has developed a product that not only saves money but also has a long service life.”

Sharp said the system prompts lower operational costs, fewer unplanned downtimes, greater energy efficiency and sustainable automation compared to igus’ previous E2 and E4 range. This is a result of a simplified, lightweight design that includes extra-large sliding surfaces and cost-optimised side links on both sides.

“The 25 per cent weight reduction in the G4.42 offers a strategic upgrade, enhancing speed, efficiency, and ease of use without sacrificing reliability,” said Sharp.

“Compared to standard chains with the same dimensions there is also a price advantage of 30 to 40 per cent.”

Breakout Box: Chaining together benefits for industry

Sharp believes that igus G4.42 glide-chain is suitable for the many production environment requirements of major manufacturing sectors.

Heavy machinery and construction equipment.

Shipbuilding and offshore applications.

General industrial automation.

Aerospace and aircraft maintenance systems.

Automotive manufacturing.

Rail technology and transport systems.

Warehousing and logistics automation.

Increasing performance while reducing costs

Sharp emphasised the G4.42’s structure that improves durability and reduced friction is the combination of specialised materials and engineering innovation.

The use of tribologically optimised polymers offers low coefficient of friction, high wear resistance, high load-bearing capacity and resistance to dirt, moisture, and chemicals. This allows for lowered wear rates in long-distance sliding operations and minimal maintenance.

“For the material composition, igus uses proprietary engineered plastics, formulated with solid lubricants and fibres that enhance abrasion resistance and eliminate the need for external lubrication,” said Sharp.

Another key feature is the chain’s glide-optimised underside design, which is shaped to reduce surface area contact and minimise sliding friction. This geometry allows for a stable gliding surface, thus reducing wear on both the chain and the guiding trough.

“This results in a smooth, quiet, and low-friction motion even at long lengths and under heavy loads,” said Sharp.

The G4.42 also features snap-open crossbars, less mechanical strain on components and noise dampening features.

“The easy-to-open crossbars simplify cable installation and inspection, reducing handling time and minimising the chance of stress on cables during assembly,” said Sharp.

“It also incorporates vibration-absorbing link profiles and a quiet-glide design.”

According to Sharp, with the performance advantages of G4.42, comes surprisingly controlled costs. This makes it suitable for budget-conscious applications where reliability and durability can’t be compromised. This cost optimisation revolves around the chain’s side links.

“Their geometry is optimised for strength while reducing material usage, which keeps weight and material cost low,” said Sharp.

On top of this, the glider chain’s moulding process poses a competitive price point, making high-performance cable guidance accessible to more industries and projects.

“The injection moulding process used is highly efficient for mass production, helping to reduce manufacturing costs,” said Sharp.

To ensure these advantages are feasible, G4.42 has been tested in igus’ 4,000m² in-house lab for tensile strength, abrasion resistance, temperature resistance, noise levels and load-bearing capacity. All materials and design features are validated through real-world simulations for millions of cycles at different speeds and environmental conditions. The chain’s durability is also backed by a four-year guarantee.

“For users, this means greater long-term reliability, lower maintenance risk and stronger technical and financial justification,” said Sharp.

“The four-year guarantee on the G4.42 not only surpasses typical industry warranty durations but also reflects igus’ leadership in quality assurance, testing, and material science.”

A product backed by experienced distribution

Igus’ G4.42 is a product that is backed by Treotham Automation’s distribution network. With multiple warehouses and experienced staff, the company strives to provide customers with the highest quality products, service and technical support.

“Each company Treotham represents is an integral part of the automation process. Our international partners provide the industry’s highest standard of products worldwide,” said Sharp.

“With offices nationwide, we offer a complete service to Australian and New Zealand customers by providing products and support locally at every level through experienced sales engineers and competent staff.”

Backed by testing, a four-year guarantee, and Treotham Automation’s trusted distribution network, the G4.42 is primed to empower industries in achieving smarter, leaner, and more reliable operations while controlling cost.