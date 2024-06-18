Gladstone manufacturer set to benefit from new funding

Image: iStocker/stock.adobe.com

Berg Engineering has received almost $140,000 through the Queensland Government’s Manufacturing Hubs Grant program (MHGP).

The Gladstone company is encouraging other manufacturers to take advantage of the remaining funding available from the $52 million in grant programs announced in the Queensland Budget.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher, visited the business and said the company’s success demonstrates that the new funding is paying dividends.

“Our Manufacturing Hubs Grant program and Made in Queensland program have provided funding for 200 manufacturing projects, creating and supporting more than 7,800 good jobs and generating more than $140 million in private sector investment,” said Butcher.

Berg Engineering was able to purchase a new 3D scanner and material analyser with the funding.

This new equipment will enable the business to do on-site, real-time scanning and material analysis.

The project enabled the business to retain 55 employees and hire two full-time apprentices. Crucially, the new equipment will also help reduce production lead times significantly for reverse-engineered parts.

This will increase capacity and lead to higher volume orders from customers. Since installing the new equipment, the business has already received new work opportunities from customers in overseas markets.

The MHGP is also set to be boosted by $5 million in new funding to help regional, small-to-medium-sized manufacturers upgrade their advanced manufacturing capabilities and create the jobs of the future.