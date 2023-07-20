Gilmour Space Technologies, an Australian space launch services company, will use cutting-edge solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to digitally transform its design and manufacturing processes across its Queensland facilities.

Most recently, Gilmour Space unveiled Australia’s first home-grown orbital launch vehicle. The use of this design and product lifecycle management (PLM) software will help to increase cross-functional collaboration through unified digital frameworks across various areas such as launch vehicles, satellites, launch site operations and research and development.

Siemens Digital Industries Software’s consultancy and implementation partner PhoenxPLM will support Gilmour Space’s transition to Siemens’ NX™ software for product engineering and Teamcenter software, the world’s most widely used digital lifecycle management software.

Speaking on the announcement, Adam Gilmour CEO of Gilmour Space said, “We’re a startup that has grown exponentially the last few years thanks to strong global demand for our products and services and the backing of Australia’s biggest investors. We want software than can scale with us, help us to increase efficiency and collaboration, and shorten our time-to-market.

“We’re unique in Australia in providing a full spectrum of launch services to our global customers – from the launch vehicle and orbital launch site to the satellite platforms and mission management. Siemens’ software will play a key role in our ongoing research, product and solution development as we grow into a globally competitive launch provider.”

Siemens’ NX software will enable increased design accuracy and quality across large assemblies, supporting complex design management between different vehicle stages.

In tandem, Teamcenter will support ongoing communication between design, analysis, manufacturing, and testing teams, reducing information silos and increasing efficiency whilst optimising processes and providing effective data and configuration management.

Samantha Murray, vice president and managing director of Siemens Digital Industries Software, Australia and New Zealand said, “It’s fantastic to have an innovative and progressive startup such as Gilmour Space use our technology to scale new heights and revolutionise the future of Australian space industry.

“No matter what industry, digitalisation helps level the playing field globally. I commend Gilmour Space on pushing the boundaries and helping make Australia a front-runner in the global space technology sector. It’s also been great to work with our long-time implementation partners PhoenxPLM on this project.”

Speaking on the announcement, PhoenxPLM’s general manager Matt Baker said, “We are honoured to be chosen by Gilmour Space as their preferred partner for digitalisation.

“We firmly believe that our partnership and Siemens’ technology will enable Gilmour Space to unlock new levels of innovation, efficiency, and collaboration, giving them a competitive edge and global recognition in space exploration.”