Gilmour Space Technologies raises $55m ahead of orbital launch

Image: Gilmour Space

Queensland’s space race is gathering pace with Gold Coast based Gilmour Space Technologies raising a $55 million Series D round ahead of a maiden orbital launch later this year.

Gilmour are building a diversified space services platform, including rocket and satellite production, and launch services from their exclusive Bowen Orbital Spaceport in North Queensland.

Led by Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) alongside Blackbird, Main Sequence and Australian superannuation funds HostPlus and HESTA, the capital will fund the manufacture, test and launch of sovereign-made rockets and satellites to orbit.

Co-founder and chief executive officer, Adam Gilmour said the firepower brought by committed shareholders will ensure the business can meet its milestones over the medium term and leverage more immediate opportunities in Australia and abroad.

“This investment will allow us to enhance Australia’s sovereign space and defence capabilities, onshore more manufacturing, and to hire and upskill even more Queenslanders,” said Gilmour.

Since QIC’s original Business Investment Fund investment in 2021, Gilmour has created more than 100 jobs across Queensland and plans to increase its total headcount to over 300 by mid-2027.

QIC private equity investment director, Patrick Christiansen said “This funding round will allow Gilmour to attempt multiple launches and to become the first Australian-built rocket to get to orbit. We’re so excited to be on the journey with the Gilmour team.”

The Eris Orbital Launch Vehicle is a three-stage rocket capable of launching small satellites into low earth orbits. It is anticipated to launch in the coming months pending launch approvals from the Australian Space Agency.