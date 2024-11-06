Gilmour Space receives milestone permit for orbital test flight

Image: Gilmour Space Technologies

Gilmour Space Technologies has been granted the country’s first orbital launch permit for its maiden Eris rocket launch from the Bowen Orbital Spaceport in north Queensland.

An Australian launch permit is required under the Space (Launches & Returns) Act 2018 to launch an object from Australia to an altitude of over 100 kilometres.

The permit, which was awarded by Minister for Industry and Science, Ed Husic MP, and the Australian Space Agency, comes with a number of conditions that must be met before launch, and a mandatory 30-day notification period.

Gilmour Space CEO and co-founder, Adam Gilmour, welcomed the news as a major milestone for the local space industry.

“With this green light, we will soon attempt the first orbital test flight of an Australian-made rocket from Australian soil,” he said.

“Our team is assessing the conditions of the permit and will advise on the anticipated launch date for Eris TestFlight1 in the coming weeks.”

In March, Gilmour’s Bowen Orbital Spaceport was granted Australia’s first orbital launch facility licence by Husic and was officially opened in April by then-Queensland Deputy Premier Cameron Dick.

In September, the company announced it had successfully completed a major wet dress rehearsal of its Eris launch vehicle, progressing the countdown to T-10 seconds.

The upcoming TestFlight1 will be the first of several planned test launches to reach orbit with Eris, which leverages new propulsion technologies developed by the Gold Coast-based company.