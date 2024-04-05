Gilmour Space officially opens QLD Bowen Orbital Spaceport

Image: Gilmour Space Technologies

In a significant milestone for Queensland’s growing space sector, the site of Australia’s first orbital rocket launch has officially opened.

Located within the Abbot Point State Development Area in North Queensland, the Bowen Orbital Spaceport is operated by Gold Coast based Gilmour Space Technologies.

Deputy premier, treasurer and minister for trade and investment Cameron Dick said, “We wanted to see Queensland boldly go where no state has gone before, and Gilmour Space Technologies is now doing just that.”

Minister for state development and infrastructure Grace Grace acknowledged the importance of Australia’s space sector.

“Now more than ever, the space sector is recognised as critical for sovereign capability in defence, telecommunications, industry innovation and competitiveness, climate change, and in the day-to-day technology we all use,” said Grace.

Gilmour Spaces’s 23-metre, 35-tonne Eris rocket is capable of launching small satellites into low earth orbits and is now assembled on site in anticipation of its maiden launch in the coming weeks.

“With the Spaceport now open and the Eris rocket fully assembled on site, the countdown begins for this Queensland success story to soar to new heights,” said Dick.

It is one of three launch providers globally to have its own dedicated launch site, ensuring a consistent launch cadence once the rocket has successfully reached orbit.

Gilmour Space Technologies founder and chief executive officer Adam Gilmour said, “The Bowen Orbital Spaceport will provide valuable access to space from Australia, enabled by rockets and satellites developed, manufactured, and launched right here in Queensland.

Gilmour said, “It will be a launch pad for our global customers to deploy their satellite technologies, such as for communications, earth imagery, disaster resilience, water management, border protection and Defence.”

Eris TestFlight 1 is targeted to launch in the coming weeks, pending approval of the launch permit by the Australian Space Agency.

