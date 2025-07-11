Gilmour Space and Space BD join forces

Australia’s Gilmour Space Technologies and Japan’s Space BD Inc have announced a strategic partnership to provide satellite launch services from North Queensland, opening new opportunities for satellite customers across the Asia-Pacific.

The collaboration will see Space BD offer dedicated and rideshare launch options using Gilmour’s Eris orbital vehicles and ElaraSat platforms. Launches will take place from the Bowen Orbital Spaceport in North Queensland – a site chosen for its diverse orbital access and Southern Hemisphere mission flexibility.

Gilmour Space is developing the Eris rocket, a three-stage launch vehicle designed to carry small satellites to orbit. As an Australian-owned and operated service, Gilmour’s offering is seen as an increasingly important alternative for space missions that value regional resilience and supply chain assurance.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Space BD – a company with strong networks and proven experience in Japan’s space sector,” said David Jervis, head of sales at Gilmour Space. “This collaboration opens new opportunities to deliver Australian-made launch services to more customers across the Asia-Pacific.”

Space BD has supported over 90 satellite missions and more than 600 space-related projects, specialising in launch integration, satellite deployment, and in-orbit demonstration services including those aboard the International Space Station.

“This partnership will expand Space BD’s global offerings while strengthening space cooperation between Japan and Australia,” said Mia Lee, head of launch services at Space BD. “By leveraging not only their geographically advantageous launch capabilities but also their integrated, satellite platform-based one-stop service, we aim to fully support global customers in realising their space demonstration missions.”