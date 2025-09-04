Gilmour satellite milestone boosts space industry

Image: Gilmour Space

Australian space company Gilmour Space Technologies has confirmed the successful operation of its first multi-mission satellite in orbit, marking a significant step forward for the nation’s sovereign space capability.

The 100-kilogram ElaraSat MMS-1, launched aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-14 mission in June, was designed and built in Australia. It carries a hyperspectral imagery from CSIRO, the national science agency.

Since reaching orbit, the satellite has completed commissioning, verified bus systems, and demonstrated reliable S-band communications and X-band downlink.

“This is a proud moment for our team and partners,” said Mark Grimminck, head of satellites at Gilmour Space. “ElaraSat MMS-1 is designed for multiple missions — and this first flight shows how Australia can build expertise in sovereign satellite technology while paving the way for future missions.”

The modular ElaraSat bus can be adapted for payloads of up to 30 kilograms and is compatible with multiple launch vehicles, including Gilmour’s own Eris orbital rocket.

In July, the company’s Eris TestFlight-1 from Bowen Orbital Spaceport in North Queensland also demonstrated progress toward end-to-end space access from Australian soil.

With ElaraSat MMS-1 now confirmed in orbit (NORAD ID 64539), Gilmour is positioning itself to deliver integrated satellite missions for commercial, civil and defence customers. The company says it aims to provide affordable and flexible solutions for global clients seeking access to space.

Industry observers note that the successful deployment represents an important validation of Australian-developed satellite technology and highlights the growing maturity of the domestic space sector.

Gilmour executives argue that building sovereign capacity is essential if Australia is to play a meaningful role in the rapidly expanding global space economy. The company says the ElaraSat platform could be deployed for applications including earth observation, communications, scientific research and defence.

The achievement follows years of investment in space infrastructure, including government support for launch facilities and R&D partnerships with universities and agencies such as CSIRO.

With ElaraSat MMS-1 now operating successfully, attention will turn to Gilmour’s next missions as it seeks to expand its presence in the international market while contributing to Australia’s ambition of building a sustainable, sovereign space industry.