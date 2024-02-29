GFG Alliance hydrogen agreement to support green steel and iron

Image: Kostiantyn/stock.adobe.com

GFG Alliance has signed an agreement with the South Australian Government to explore opportunities for the supply of hydrogen from its 250MW electrolyser in Whyalla to support the transformation to green iron and steel.

GFG Alliance executive chairman Sanjeev Gupta said, “Being a key offtaker for the supply of green hydrogen from the world’s largest electrolyser being built in Whyalla is a real privilege for GFG. This step is vital in our plans to produce premium green iron and steel in Whyalla, and a huge boost to Australia’s determination to lead the world in decarbonisation.”

GFG has also entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with global energy company Santos for potential long term natural gas supply to its Whyalla operations.

Liberty Primary Steel and Mining chief executive officer Sandip Biswas said, “Whyalla has all the elements required to lead the green steel industry in one location – vast reserves of high-quality magnetite, abundant potential for the generation of renewable energy, a cape-sized capable seaport, a skilled workforce, extensive existing infrastructure, a supportive community, collaborative governments, and now secured a pathway to offtake natural gas and decarbonisation collaboration.”

The announcements are in addition to a recent grant of $63.2 million from the Federal Government’s Powering the Regions Fund to support the purchase and installation of an electric arc furnace and a $50 million grant committed by the South Australian Government pending approval for use towards the EAF.

This support will ensure the transformation of Whyalla steelworks continues to progress.

GFG looks forward to continuing to work with the South Australian Government on its vision for the Upper Spencer Gulf and Eyre Peninsula, and further to opportunities regarding the Australian Government’s ambition for Australia to become a Renewable Energy Superpower.