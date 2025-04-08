Get ready for Australian Manufacturing Week 2025

Image: AMTIL

The countdown to Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW) 2025 has begun! This premier event, taking place from May 6-9 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC), is set to be the largest precision engineering manufacturing show ever held in Australia.

Organised by the Australian Manufacturing Technology Institute Limited (AMTIL), AMW2025 will feature over 400 exhibitors showcasing the latest in manufacturing technologies, processes, and support services.

AMW2025 promises to be a comprehensive showcase of the manufacturing industry, covering everything from the largest machine tools to the smallest precision cutting tools. The event will also highlight state-of-the-art support systems, software, and accessories essential to any manufacturing operation. With dedicated zones such as the Additive Manufacturing Zone, Australian Manufacturer’s Pavilion, Machine Tools, Manufacturing Solutions, Robotics & Automation, and Weld & Air Solutions, there is something for everyone.

One of the standout features of AMW2025 is the Future Solutions Speaker Program, which kicks off on the first day. This program will feature sessions tailored to address the industry’s challenges and trends, providing valuable insights from top specialists. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from experts on topics ranging from advanced manufacturing techniques to the latest in digital transformation and sustainable practices. These sessions are designed to equip professionals with the knowledge they need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

In addition to the wealth of information and technology on display, AMW2025 offers unparalleled networking opportunities. With industry leaders and professionals from around Australia and the world in attendance, this event is the perfect platform to forge new connections and collaborate on future projects. Whether you’re looking to meet potential partners, suppliers, or customers, AMW2025 provides the ideal environment to expand your professional network.

To make the most of your visit, pre-register for the event and save time on the day. Pre-registration not only speeds up your entry but also ensures you receive updates and access to important event information. By planning ahead, you can maximise your time at the show and ensure you don’t miss any of the exciting exhibits and sessions on offer.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore new technologies, network with industry leaders, and gain insights into the future of manufacturing. Register today and join us at AMW2025 for an event that promises to be both inspiring and informative. Visit www.australianmanufacturingweek.com.au to secure your spot!