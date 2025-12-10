Registration has opened for ARBS 2026, Australia’s leading exhibition for the air conditioning, refrigeration and building services industry.

ARBS 2026 is returning to the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre (MCEC) from 5–7 May 2026 and will host more than 10,000 industry professionals, 350 exhibitors and over 100 seminars and technical sessions, making it the most comprehensive ARBS program to date.

ARBS 2026 will showcase the latest in HVAC&R and building services technology, spanning equipment, components, controls, software, automation, digital engineering and energy-optimisation solutions. ARBS 2026 will also introduce several new dedicated precincts:

The IBTech Pavilion features the latest in intelligent building technology, with daily expert presentations in the IBTech Talks Theatre.

The International Pavilion brings global manufacturers and innovators to Australian audiences, offering a snapshot beyond our border.

The Education Pavilion connects apprentices, students, educators and employers with the skills and workforce pathways necessary to shape the sector’s future.

Also on the show floor is the Presentation Theatre which will host free live demonstrations. Visitors will see real-time product testing, system walk-throughs and new product launches which provide practical, hands-on insight into the latest industry innovations.

“ARBS 2026 is our most ambitious and comprehensive program yet,” said Amanda Searle, CEO, ARBS Exhibitions. “The industry is evolving at a rapid pace, whether through electrification, digitalisation, workforce development or energy innovation and ARBS 2026 is where every part of our sector comes together to share knowledge to shape its future direction.”

Additionally, ARBS 2026 will feature a content-rich seminar program, industry tours, networking events and the prestigious ARBS Awards, which recognise excellence, leadership and innovation across Australia’s HVAC&R and building services sectors.