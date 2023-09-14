German drivetrain specialist, Flender, opens new 1,800 square metre facility in Sydney

German drivetrain specialist, Flender, further expands production and service capacities in Australia by opening a new facility in Sydney.

The company has one of the largest installed bases in Australia – it is aiming to scale up local presence and be close to customers.

Their industrial drive portfolio has a proven track record in Australian industries, such as mining, cement, and harbor equipment.

Managing Director of Flender Australia and New Zealand, Kareem Emara, said the new Sydney facility will enable the company to respond to customers quickly.

“It is important to be close to our customers. With the new facility in Sydney, we are continuing to be more agile and respond to their needs as quickly as possible,” he said.

“We have been in the industry for many years. Using our OEM knowledge and technical expertise we can provide proactive support.”

The new Sydney facility will be over 1,800 square metres and has the structural capacity for a 50-tonne crane.

It will have all equipment required to deliver original equipment manufacturer (OEM) standard to customers.

Flender Group CEO, Andreas Evertz, says that there’s enormous growth potential in Australia.

“For both, our wind and industrial business we see enormous growth potential on the continent,” he says.

“To reach the goals from the Paris climate agreement, we must not only ramp up renewable energy capacities but also transform our industries towards sustainability.”

“This includes recycling and establishing a circular economy – our workshops are perfectly equipped for servicing and refurbishing the existing installed base, not only for our own fleet but all gearbox types in the market.”