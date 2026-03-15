MegaTrans is proud to announce that Geotab, a global leader in connected vehicle and telematics solutions, has joined the 2026 event as a Gold Sponsor and the official sponsor of the Operator Hub.

As supply chains face increasing pressure to deliver greater efficiency and resilience, data-driven intelligence has become critical to high-performing transport and logistics networks. Geotab’s sponsorship of the Operator Hub underscores MegaTrans’ commitment to advancing smarter and more connected operations across the entire supply chain.

With more than five million vehicles connected worldwide, Geotab delivers advanced fleet management solutions that help organisations reduce risk, improve fuel efficiency, enhance driver safety and meet sustainability targets. Their presence at MegaTrans will give attendees direct access to the tools and strategies shaping the next generation of fleet operations.

“MegaTrans provides an important platform for Geotab to connect with the leaders shaping Australia’s transport and logistics future,” David Brown, Associate Vice President – APAC at Geotab said.

“As supply chains become more complex and performance expectations continue to rise, events like MegaTrans create valuable opportunities for meaningful conversations around data, safety, sustainability and operational excellence.”

Siobhan Rocks, General Manager – Events at Prime Creative Media said the partnership celebrates a shared vision for a smarter, more connected supply chain sector.

“Geotab works with some of the most progressive fleets in Australia and globally. Their expertise in telematics, data analytics and fleet performance aligns perfectly with what the Operator Hub is all about,” Rocks said.

“As this industry continues to evolve, access to real-time data and actionable insight is what separates good operations from great ones. Partnering with Geotab ensures our audience gains exposure to the technologies and strategies that are genuinely transforming supply chain performance.”

The Operator Hub, presented by Geotab, will run across both days of MegaTrans, featuring some of Australia’s largest transport operators such as Amazon, UPS, DP World, Maersk and more.

“Our decision to sponsor the Operator Hub was driven by a shared commitment to empowering operators with actionable intelligence. The Hub brings together some of the most influential fleet and logistics organisations in the region, and that aligns strongly with our goal of helping businesses harness connected vehicle data to improve efficiency, resilience and long-term performance,” Brown said.

“We’re particularly looking forward to engaging directly with operators, partners and industry stakeholders to better understand the challenges they’re navigating and to explore how technology can unlock smarter, more connected supply chains.

“The opportunity to exchange insights and collaborate on practical solutions is what will ultimately drive meaningful impact for the industry.”

MegaTrans 2026 will unite professionals from across road, rail, shipping, warehousing and technology industries to explore the future of end-to-end supply chains.

Discover what’s ahead for supply chain and logistics at MegaTrans 2026.

Visit https://megatrans.com.au/attend/ to register for free.