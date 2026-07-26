Generation Steel has announced a partnership with Stride Reinforcement to supply Australian made reinforcing steel to Victorian construction projects, while also expanding its planned Collie steel mill with a $40 million cut and bend facility in Western Australia.

The new facility will produce up to 100,000 tonnes of site ready reinforcing steel each year for the Western Australian market, increasing the total estimated value of the Collie project to $850 million.

Scheduled to begin operations in 2028, the Collie steel mill will be Western Australia’s first steel mill and the first new steel mill built in Australia in 35 years. The company expects the facility to produce 450,000 tonnes of steel annually using Australian recycled scrap steel and renewable energy.

Generation Steel said the project is expected to support around 500 jobs during construction and create 250 ongoing positions in Collie as the region transitions away from coal.

The company has also signed memorandums of understanding with construction companies Lendlease and Laing O’Rourke.

Generation Steel co-founder and executive director Don Johnston said the partnership with Stride Reinforcement marked the first of several planned agreements on the east coast.

“Right now the majority of reinforcing steel used in Australia is imported, and even Australian-made rebar is foreign owned and suffers from a lack of any competition,” Johnston said.

“Cash and capital that could have been reinvested has instead drained away from Australian industry. This exposes Australia’s major construction projects to risk, price volatility, and sudden supply disruption.

“By partnering with strong, Australian-owned independents like Stride, we can reliably supply genuinely local, low-emission steel to construction projects right across the country.”

Generation Steel chairman Enzo Gullotti said agreements already signed with major builders demonstrated industry confidence in the project.

“What we are building is a model for the next generation of Australian industry, and this vision is already being validated by the commercial market,” Gullotti said.

The Collie mill will use an electric arc furnace with continuous casting and rolling technology. According to the company, the process will use Australian recycled scrap steel and renewable energy from the start of operations.

Generation Steel co-founder and executive director Raj Aggarwal said investment in domestic steel manufacturing was becoming increasingly important.

“Reinforcing steel in Australia is at the centre of three macro forces: pressure on supply chains in the face of geopolitical shifts, a lack of investment in new mills, and the emergence of technology which reduces energy use and emissions while improving cost and capability,” Aggarwal said.

“Meeting these pressures requires a profound change in how we think about manufacturing investment, and sovereign resilience.

“Just as we need investment in Australian fuel making, we need locally owned and made steel, and this project will shore-up supply and local jobs for generations.”

Johnston said the project would play a role in supporting Collie’s economic transition.

“As Collie’s coal industry recedes, we are offering real, long-term, high-skill industrial jobs for the local community,” Johnston said.

“For both operators and trades, we have mapped the jobs and skills and can support a whole cohort of workers and their families through a difficult industrial transition, into a strong industrial future’.

“Collie is the test case for the future of Australia’s coal towns. These regional centres have powered Australia and have the skills, grid connections and community support to embrace electric steel making.”

Aggarwal said strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity would support Australia’s construction industry.

“By creating a secure, energy efficient domestic supply chain, we can ensure that the next generation of Australian infrastructure is built on foundations we make ourselves,” said Aggarwal.