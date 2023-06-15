Gearing up for EMO Hannover 2023

EMO Hannover 2023 will welcome over 2200 exhibiting companies and more than 116,000 professional attendees both in Hannover and digitally. The show is moving towards the theme of “innovate manufacturing,” reflected by a new format focused on cross-sector communication. In September this year, production experts will learn about the latest in industry technology, with four joint booths focusing on additive manufacturing, connectivity, open space cobot solutions, and sustainability. Martin Göbel, Director Exhibitions at the EMO organiser VDW (Verein Deutscher Werkzeugmaschinenfabriken, or German Machine Tool Builders’ Association) in Frankfurt am Main, knows the value of a visit. “Nowhere else can production specialists experience the sector’s innovations so close up – presented in thematic packages over the entire process chain, and up to date at all times,” he said. “So, if you’re coming to EMO Hannover 2023 in September, you shouldn’t miss out on the joint booths.”

Innovative 3D printing as a fixed constituent Whether in aircraft construction, medical engineering, or the hydrogen economy – additive manufacturing methods are becoming more important to production. And the business prospects are good. A survey among around 200 member companies of the Additive Manufacturing Working Group within the VDMA (Verband Deutscher Maschinen- und Anlagenbau, or German Engineering Federation), found almost three quarters of companies are expecting an upward trend in the next 24 months. However, the technology can only utilise its full potential when it is integrated successfully in highly automated industrial process chains. This will be demonstrated in the Additive Manufacturing Area, where companies will be presenting pioneering concepts from the whole bandwidth of the additive process chain, whether direct and indirect 3D printing technologies, engineering materials, or rapid product development (RPD).

Connectivity of production processes at a glance In digital production, machines must be able to communicate with each other, irrespective of their make, age, or controller. The Future of Connectivity Area focuses on these processes. Here, visitors will encounter new applications, automation processes, smart production, Industry 4.0, machine learning, predictive maintenance, IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things), as well as many other aspects of connectivity. The editorial series Future of Connectivity will also be reporting on these subjects in the run-up to EMO Hannover.