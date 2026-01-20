Gates’ full range of mining-ready solutions – from high-performance hydraulic hoses to the high-power option in Predator® belts, designed for harsh environments and demanding applications – is helping Motion customers reduce downtime, improve safety, and get the job done faster.

Mining sites are punishing places. From hydraulic hoses that twist through compact machine envelopes to belts that drive heavy equipment in extreme temperatures, every component has to work harder than most. For Motion, one of the most trusted names across both fluid power and power transmission is Gates.

“Downtime is expensive, especially on mine sites,” said Paul Cavicchiolo, Category Manager for Hydraulic Hose and Connectors at Motion. “The Gates portfolio gives us high-performance options across the board – so we’re not just solving a single problem. We’re improving uptime, reliability and efficiency at the system level.”

On the fluid power side, Gates’ MXG™ 4K and 5K hydraulic hoses are built to exceed industry standards. Featuring the patented Xpiral™ woven spiral construction, they’re lighter, stronger, and significantly more flexible than traditional spiral hoses – while still delivering high pressure, high impulse performance.

“These hoses were designed with mining and heavy industry in mind,” explains Arshad Ashroff, Product Manager for Industrial Fluid Power at Gates Australia. “They require up to 40% less force to bend, making installation faster and safer. And the XTP cover we use provides 25 times better abrasion resistance than conventional options – which means longer life in the field.”

That’s no small benefit on busy mine sites, where hoses can see thousands of flex cycles and often rub against machinery. The MXG range is also MDG41-certified, meets FRAS and MSHA standards, and helps cut freight and handling costs due to its lighter weight …

