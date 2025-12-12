Loctite’s upgraded Threadlocker formulations preserve performance while introducing smarter packaging and chemistry for the next generation of manufacturing.

As industrial equipment faces growing demands for reliability, sustainability, and efficiency, Loctite is evolving its iconic Threadlocker range to align with the needs of modern manufacturing. The global adhesives brand, part of Henkel, has begun rolling out a new generation of Threadlockers that combine long-proven performance with improved chemistry and more sustainable packaging.

A chemical solution to mechanical reliability

Loctite’s Threadlocking technology, first developed in the 1950s, has become a critical solution for industries seeking to prevent loosening, leakage, and corrosion in threaded fasteners. The anaerobic adhesive cures in the absence of air and fills the microscopic gaps between metal threads, eliminating the micro-movements that often lead to equipment failure.

This approach gives manufacturers a chemical solution to mechanical reliability challenges. By locking fasteners in place, Threadlockers help maintain clamp load, reduce vibration-related issues, and minimise long-term wear. Unlike traditional locking methods such as washers or lock nuts—which can still allow movement in harsh environments—Threadlockers provide a more stable and cost-efficient alternative.

The product range spans multiple strength levels, each colour-coded for easy identification, ensuring technicians can quickly select the appropriate grade for their application.

Reformulated for the future—without compromising performance

Medium and high strength products, Loctite 243 and Loctite 263 have been upgraded across three key areas:

• Modernised formulation: The removal of CHP and APH improves safety and handling while ensuring regulatory readiness as environmental standards evolve.

• Sustainable packaging: Bottles now incorporate 50% post-consumer recycled resin, reducing dependence on virgin plastics and supporting circularity goals.

• Consistent performance: Despite the changes, all performance characteristics, including viscosity, torque, and strength, remain the same.

This balance of sustainability and reliability ensures manufacturers can continue using the products with confidence, without adjusting application processes or compromising on results.

Supporting the next generation of advanced manufacturing

The upgrade is part of Henkel’s long-term strategy to prepare Loctite products for the next era of industrial production. Continued innovation is expected as manufacturing becomes increasingly digital, interconnected, and sustainability-led.

For Australian sectors such as mining, defence, transport, food manufacturing, and infrastructure, the reformulated Threadlockers offer a dependable, future-ready fastening solution built on more than seventy years of technical expertise.

The updated Threadlocker range showcases how advancements in formulation and packaging can support sustainability goals without altering the proven performance required in demanding industrial environments.