Future Made In Australia Act to be built on Aussie r&d

Image: Gorodenkoff/stock.adobe.com

The Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering (ATSE) has welcomed the vision for innovation and prosperity recently outlined by Anthony Albanese’s Future Made In Australia Act.

ATSE has long called for ambitious action to take advantage of the opportunities ahead of Australia in energy, manufacturing, advanced technologies and more.

The ATSE state such action will crucially help arrest Australia’s slowing productivity growth and declining economic complexity that puts us at 93rd in the World.

“Australian research and innovation will be the driving force behind our future prosperity. Australia cannot afford to neglect R&D any longer,” said ATSE chief executive officer, Kylie Walker.

The prime minister has called for ideas to allow Australia to best capitalise on our comparative advantages and invest in new industries.

According to the ATSE, Australia’s science, research and innovation sector will need to lead the way in this transformation – developing new industries, skills, products and opportunities for the nation.

In order to enable this the ATSE state a step change is needed, as a first step, they are calling on the government to boost investment in research and development (R&D) to 3 per cent of GDP.

“The Prime Minister has said the world won’t wait for us. He’s right. We need an immediate and sustained increase in R&D funding to make sure Australia doesn’t get left behind,” said Walker.

ATSE reports, Australian investment in R&D has reached a 30-year low. With the nation only spend 1.68 per cent of our GDP on R&D.

Meanwhile, our competitors are growing their R&D spending, with the USA, Japan, Germany and many other developed countries spending over 3 per cent of their GDP on R&D each year.

ATSE looks forward to working with the Australian Government as this plan is developed and implemented. Australia’s leading scientist, technologists and engineers stand ready support Australia’s innovation future.

The ATSE has announced the recently development high-impact proposals that directly support the aims of the Future Made in Australia plan: