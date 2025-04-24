Fusion5 and NetSuite: Creating lifelong technology relationships

NetSuite has features that increase efficiency in production planning, scheduling and waste minimisation. Image: Summit Art Creations/stock.adobe.com

Manufacturers’ Monthly explores Fusion5’s capabilities in project management and expertise with NetSuite ERP solutions.

Founded on the belief that no single technology solution suits every business, Fusion5 specialises in project management and systems integration, delivering tailored solutions to diverse organisations.

“We start by tailoring our strategies to align perfectly with the needs and goals of each business,” said general manager of NetSuite Australia at Fusion5, Deborah Reidy.

“Our team of experts ensures that every project is meticulously planned and executed, keeping our clients’ best interests at the forefront.”

Fusion5 supports manufacturing businesses with applications, consulting, development, and managed services, as well as offering a range of digital solutions and support services. One of the company’s digital solution offerings is NetSuite, a cloud-based ERP platform that streamlines operations and decision making whilst also bringing all business functions together.

“Fusion5 has been assisting manufacturers with operations for over 20 years and has introduced NetSuite as a solution for over 10 years,” said senior sales manager for NetSuite Australia at Fusion5, Joel Mikkelsen.

The company has been an implementer of NetSuite solutions to businesses across diverse industries, evidenced by its seven consecutive years as the NetSuite Solutions Provider Partner of the Year.

“We’ve partnered with NetSuite since 2009 and have built the largest practice in JAPAC and third largest globally, assisting over 400 customers with their NetSuite solutions today,” said Mikkelsen.

Fusion5’s deep history with NetSuite:

• Fusion5 has the highest accreditation tier for NetSuite Partners.

• Fusion5 is NetSuite’s largest Australasian implementation partner.

• Fusion5 is NetSuite’s third most significant global partner.

• Fusion5 has more than 400 NetSuite customers.

• Fusion5 has a NetSuite team of more than 100 people across ANZ who have deep knowledge and experience.

• NetSuite ANZ Solution Provider Partner of the Year from 2021 to 2024.

Streamlining production and processes

When searching for an ERP solution, manufacturing businesses will pay attention to how it helps in enhancing production efficiency. Mikkelsen said NetSuite has many benefits to assist efficiency with production planning, scheduling and waste minimisation.

“NetSuite planning tools optimise resource allocation and scheduling to prevent bottlenecks. NetSuite also facilitates lean manufacturing support to manage processes that minimise waste and improve operational flow,” he said.

Beyond efficiency, NetSuite streamlines processing with end-to-end integration and automated compliance reporting, with procurement to production combined into one unified system.

“Real-time data from the production floor also helps identify inefficiencies and improve throughput, whilst also ensuring seamless coordination,” said Mikkelsen.

“The solution also utilises automated compliance reporting to simplify adherence to regulatory and industry standards.

“These aspects result in faster order fulfillment, with automation reducing processing times and ensuring timely delivery.”

NetSuite also leverages cloud accessibility for real-time insights, enhancing decision-making, productivity, and responsiveness.

Managing complex inventory

Alongside ensuring a time, material and resource efficient production floor, NetSuite aids manufacturing businesses in managing their inventory to avoid time-consuming manual methods. As a part of this offering, Mikkelsen said that NetSuite provides real-time inventory, lot and serial number tracking, alongside materials resource planning forecasting.

“Advanced tracking tools monitor stock levels, locations, and movements in real-time. NetSuite also offers lot and serial number tracking to ensure traceability for compliance and quality control purposes. This also assists with cost tracking,” he said.

“Predictive analytics also helps manufacturers maintain optimal inventory levels based on demand trends.”

Mikkelsen said as a part of inventory management, NetSuite also offers a multi-warehouse management solutions across multiple locations to ensure better resource utilisation.

“It connects with RF enabled warehouses to help mobile operators in stock movements,” he said.

Increasing revenue

On top of benefits within production and processing, NetSuite has a positive effect on revenue and gross margin performance. At the front of this positive effect is the company’s pricing strategies based upon sales and procurement information.

“Comprehensive data analysis supports dynamic pricing strategies to maximise revenue,” said Mikkelsen.

NetSuite also helps manufacturers optimise revenue opportunities by reducing operational costs, increasing customisation capabilities, and ensuring scalability.

“Reduced costs come from streamlined processes and reduction of waste. NetSuite can also adapt product offerings to market trends or customer-specific needs to increase sales and profitability,” said Mikkelsen.

“Moreover, as businesses grow, NetSuite scales to enable expansion without revenue bottlenecks.”

NetSuite’s impact on a business’s sales results is another appealing aspect of the system which practices sales forecasting, faster quote-to-cash process, upselling and cross-selling opportunities and easier customer relationship management.

“Real-time data improves demand planning and forecasting accuracy, whereas Integrated CRM and ERP systems speed up the sales cycle, from quotes to payments,” he said.

“Insights from customer data enables the sales teams to offer complementary products and enhance customer insights through NetSuite CRM.”

Ensuring customer satisfaction

As well as revenue, production and process benefits, NetSuite prioritises the customer experience by offering an array of services such as enhanced order accuracy and real time communication portals.

“Automated order processing minimises errors, ensuring timely and accurate deliveries, while self-service portals keep customers informed about orders,” said Mikkelsen.

Moreover, NetSuite CRM enhances communication and quality management, resolving issues swiftly or preventing them altogether.

“Real time communications between inventory, manufacturing and sales processes, allow staff to provide real-time and accurate updates on stock visibility and order status,” said Mikkelsen.

The benefits of NetSuite were seen in action when the solution was applied to Chain and Rigging Supplies, an equipment supplier across the Asia Pacific. Accounts manager, Jackie Edwards, was at the time frustrated with an outdated software.

“The previous solution wasn’t cloud-based… so it really impacted business productivity. There were lots more benefits to using NetSuite,” said Edwards.

Edwards praised NetSuite as a powerful yet cost-effective solution as it brought to the business real-time reporting, increased accountability, user-friendly dashboards, and mobile accessibility to improve the businesses’ efficiency.

“NetSuite is very clean and user-friendly, and there aren’t many restrictions. Everyone in the business finds it easy to use,” she said.

Implementation

To accommodate NetSuite and avoid disruptions, a smooth implementation process is required, bringing Fusion5’s project management team into play at it helps its clients start off on the right foot in the pre-sales process.

“Fusion5 removes risks from the solution and implementation projects via our alignment process where we align the customer’s processes and requirements to NetSuite’s leading practices, identifying and solution gaps,” said Reidy.

This continues through to the project’s launch, when Fusion5 enters a two-week initiation phase with the primary objective being that the customer and project managers are aligned on scope, responsibilities, timeline and budget.

“We utilise project management tools and methodologies to keep track of progress, identify potential risks, and implement mitigation strategies proactively,” said Reidy.

Fusion5’s governance framework helps further ensure everyone is on the same page, with status updates, committee meetings, and comprehensive reporting.

“Our governance structure also allows for timely decision-making and issue resolution,” said Reidy.

After implementation, Fusion5’s ‘change management’ takes over, as it identifies a strategy including training and support to ensure that the customer is well-equipped to leverage NetSuite’s capabilities.

“Our commitment to post-implementation support ensures that clients continue to receive assistance and guidance long after the project is completed,” she said.

Fusion5’s services also extend after to its customer success team that – after implementation – offer ongoing support and guidance to help clients navigate any challenges they may encounter.

“We proactively monitor their systems, providing timely updates and recommendations to keep their technology running smoothly and efficiently,” said Reidy.

In finishing, Reidy said that Fusion5 distinguishes itself by fostering lifelong client partnerships. With expertise in project management and ERP solutions, the company continues to empower manufacturers to streamline operations and drive growth.