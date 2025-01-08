Further investment in Bendigo with new Bushmaster order

Image: TPR Dana Millington / Department of Defence

The Australian Government will build more than 40 Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles, locking in over 250 local jobs in Bendigo and continuing its commitment to defence and a future made in Australia.

Thales Australia will build the Bushmaster vehicles in Bendigo, continuing the city’s more than two-decade history of producing the iconic vehicles that have seen service around the world.

The contract, valued at more than $100 million, will support hundreds of jobs in the local economy and many more jobs across the supply chain in Victoria.

These additional Bushmasters would be used by the Army’s second long-range fires regiment, to be based at the Edinburgh Defence Precinct in South Australia as part of the 10th Fires Brigade. The vehicles will support a multi-mission phased array radar battery to provide critical command and control functions.

Since coming to office, the Albanese Government has invested over $300 million in contracts for new Bendigo built bushmasters, delivering a total of more than 130 additional locally made Bushmasters for the Australian Army.

“The Bushmaster vehicles will contribute to the acceleration of a land-based long-range strike capability for the Army, demonstrating a commitment to modernising the Australian Defence Force,” says Pat Conroy, Minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery.

“This contract underscores the Albanese Government’s commitment to providing the Australian Defence Force with the capabilities and equipment it needs to keep Australians safe.

“This additional investment will support hundreds of jobs, underscoring the Albanese Government’s commitment not only to the people of the Bendigo region but to building Australia’s future.”

The Bushmaster is the protected mobility platform of choice for nine countries, offering world-class protection and mobility for troops. The vehicle is credited with protecting and saving many Australian lives on operations, and is currently protecting the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.