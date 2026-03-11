New government funding and a renewable gas project announcement have highlighted growing momentum behind Australia’s emerging renewable fuels sector at the 2026 Renewable Fuels Summit.

The opening day of the event delivered a significant policy signal alongside a new project proposal, reinforcing expectations that renewable fuels will play a larger role in Australia’s energy transition.

Analysis presented at the Summit suggests Australia has sufficient feedstock resources to underpin a renewable fuels industry worth around $10 billion annually, supporting more than 26,000 jobs while strengthening domestic fuel security.

Speaking at the event, Jenny Merkley, executive director for business and industry decarbonisation at the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, announced an $80 million funding boost aimed at supporting industrial decarbonisation.

The program will fund initiatives that help industry reduce emissions and transition to cleaner energy sources, including technologies capable of replacing conventional fossil fuels in sectors such as heavy transport, manufacturing and gas supply.

The funding announcement reflects increasing policy attention on renewable gas and sustainable aviation fuel – technologies seen as important for decarbonising sectors that are difficult to electrify.

The policy development was followed by a project announcement from LMS Energy, which revealed plans to develop Australia’s first agricultural renewable gas facility.

The project will convert piggery effluent into renewable natural gas at the SunPork piggery near Wasleys in South Australia. Methane captured from the effluent will be upgraded into renewable natural gas suitable for injection into the existing gas grid.

Once operational, the facility is expected to produce enough renewable gas to power around 2,000 homes.

Bioenergy Australia chief executive Shahana McKenzie said the announcements signal a shift from ambition to implementation within the sector.

“Today’s announcements show Australia’s renewable fuels industry moving from ambition to real-world deployment,” she said.

“Government policy support and commercial projects coming forward at the same time is exactly what is needed to scale this sector.”

McKenzie said agricultural and organic waste streams could underpin a significant domestic renewable fuels industry.

“Australia has abundant agricultural and organic waste feedstocks that can be converted into renewable fuels and gases,” she said.

“That creates new revenue opportunities for farmers, strengthens domestic fuel security and helps reduce emissions across sectors that are difficult to electrify.”

More than 90 speakers, including 23 international participants, are attending the three-day Summit. Sessions are examining topics ranging from feedstock supply chains and waste integration to refining infrastructure, certification frameworks and global fuel markets.

McKenzie said increasing alignment between government, industry and investors will be critical to scaling the sector.

“The focus now is on scaling projects, attracting investment and ensuring Australia can compete in emerging global renewable fuel markets,” she said.