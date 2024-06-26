From family foundations: Telling the Motion story

Image: Motion Australia

The origins of Motion Asia Pacific stretch back more than 100 years, firmly rooted in historic family businesses – each with their own strengths and expertise.

Officially, the journey started in 1954 with the founding of Consolidated Bearing Company Pty Ltd (CBC). Founded in NSW by the father-son partnership of JJ Martin-Weber and RJ Martin-Webber the CBC Business would develop into the cornerstone business which would eventually become Motion as we know it today.

Step by step

According to Stephen Forbes, Executive General Manager – Motion Fluid Power Solutions, this steady and focussed growth has allowed Motion to evolve and expand without compromising the family values at its core, all the while diversifying its offering for customers along the way.

“For most of our history, we’ve operated as a group of family-owned companies, with heritage brands that we still trade under today,” he says.

“The oldest of these is Webster BSC – which can trace its origins back to Hobart in 1831, others include BSC (Bearing Service) from 1921 and Hardy Spicer was established in 1949.

“Through the second half of the 20th century, CBC functioned as the flagship business which acquired these other businesses over time.”

