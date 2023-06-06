Free TAFE to build more skills and careers in Victoria

The Victorian state government will make Free TAFE open to more people and upgrade TAFEs across the state, including an investment of over $545 million for TAFE in the Victorian Budget 2023/24.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews and minister for training and skills Gayle Tierney today met students at Glen Waverley’s Holmesglen Institute studying early childhood education – one of Victoria’s fastest-growing sectors.

Early childhood education is one of more than 80 courses available across Victoria as part of Free TAFE, offering tuition fee-free training so more people can embark on a great career or re-train into growing industries – with students in early childhood courses alone saving students more than $68 million in fees combined.

Since it began in 2019, the state government’s Free TAFE has removed the barriers to training for more than 137,000 students – saving them almost $340 million since the program began in 2019.

An investment of $186 million will support even more Victorians to get the skills they need for the job they want, removing all eligibility barriers – for example, already having a university degree – to get more people into in-demand industries.

An extra $90.5 million will subsidise more vocational training courses across the training and skills system, while a further $90 million will help TAFEs provide job placement support, improve student well-being and maintain a high-quality workforce to best train the next generation of workers.

The Building Better TAFE Fund is making sure students have the best facilities to train in, close to home – with $170 million to deliver a Centre for Excellence in Disability and Inclusion at The Gordon in Geelong and upgrade the Community Health and Learning Hub at Bendigo Kangan Institute in Castlemaine.

The fund will also support brand-new TAFE campuses in Melton and Sunbury, which are two of Australia’s fastest-growing communities but do not currently have a single vocational training facility.

“This year’s Budget is delivering certainty for the training sector, opportunities for Victorians seeking new careers, and stability for our growing industries that need skilled workers,” Andrews said.

Minster Gayle Tierney said, “Great early childhood education starts with highly skilled early childhood professionals – and with free TAFE, we’re making it easier for people across the state to take up a career in this rewarding sector.”