Free CSIRO program to benefit advanced manufacturing SMEs

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) working on new advanced manufacturing solutions can sign up for CSIRO’s 10-week online Innovate to Grow program, to support their idea by building their R&D knowledge.

Upon completion of the program, eligible participants may have the opportunity to access facilitation support, through CSIRO, to connect to research expertise nationally, along with dollar-matched R&D funding.

The program, commencing 10 August, is available for up to 25 SMEs. Applications close on 17 July 2023.

CSIRO’s director of manufacturing, Dr Marcus Zipper, explained how CSIRO’s unique position in the research ecosystem drives innovation to advance Australian manufacturing.

“Manufacturing is a vitally important sector, employing over 800,000 people across Australia,” Dr Zipper said.

“At CSIRO, we work collaboratively with SMEs on research and development to find new and improved technologies and processes that enable great ideas to see success locally and internationally.

“We translate research into products and processes that businesses want to adopt because what we’ve created is economically viable, more efficient and effective, and sustainable,” he said.

Connop Metal owner Murray Connop, a participant in the 2022 Innovate to Grow manufacturing cohort has recently made headlines for developing a world-first method of analysing the chemical compositions of polyvinyl chloride (PVC)to make it recyclable – right here in Australia.

Mr Connop said the program provided invaluable connections to industry experts.

“Thanks to the Innovate to Grow program, I gained the vital contacts and support needed to determine the feasibility of my project,” he said.

“I wholeheartedly recommend this program to fellow start-ups and small businesses in advanced manufacturing. The invaluable connection to industry experts provided by this program has played a significant role in the success of my project.”

Innovate to Grow: Advanced Manufacturing is open to SMEs working in the following sub-sectors:

Digital solutions and Smart robotics

Additive manufacturing

Advanced materials and processes

Quantum technology

Mechatronics design and engineering

Biomedical manufacturing

To learn more or apply for the program, visit here.