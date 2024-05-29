Free AI training for small to medium businesses

Image: sdecoret / stock.adobe.com

Australian small to medium-sized businesses will now have access to expert advice on how to safely adopt artificial intelligence into their operations.

Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic today announced four AI Adopt Centres under the $17 million AI Adopt Program, which will act as a front door to connect businesses with AI expertise.

Husic said mobilising the industry so that the future is made in Australia will be made easier if businesses can properly utilise AI.

“These AI Adopt Centres will be a helpful partner for small businesses to drive productivity and will work with them to develop new products, safely and responsibly.

“As the pandemic experience showed, technology can help SMEs to not only keep operating in tough conditions but find ways to do things into the long term smarter and more efficiently,” said Husic.

The four AI Adopt projects will be operated by:

Boab AI Adopt Centre, a consortium of industry and university partners delivering courses and one-on-one mentoring in AI, focussing on medical science, agriculture, renewables and low emissions tech.

Digital Transformation Australia, leveraging the Advanced Robotics Manufacturing (ARM) Hub to provide manufacturing SMEs a tangible pathway to understanding how AI can help their businesses.

elevenM , guiding SMEs through design and implementation of AI solutions with a focus on workflow and governance solutions.

Redgrid Internet of Energy Enterprises, focussing on regional SMEs, particularly in agriculture, forestry and fisheries and renewable technologies.

These four organisations were chosen through a competitive grant process.

Each centre will target businesses in key priority areas of the National Reconstruction Fund.

The centres will aim to demonstrate just how AI can modernise businesses and boost productivity.

They will provide clear guidance on how to adopt AI safely and efficiently.

AI Adopt Centres will also provide free specialist training to help businesses and staff develop specific skills to effectively manage AI.

The centres will complement the National Artificial Intelligence Centre and participate in the Responsible AI Network.

The AI Adopt Program builds on the work already undertaking to help ensure the safe and responsible use of AI across the Australian economy.

To find out more, visit business.gov.au/aiadopt.