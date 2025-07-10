Four UNSW engineering projects to share in $7.88 million

Image: bilanol/stock.adobe.com

Four UNSW Engineering projects have received a total funding of $7.88 million in the first round of the Australia’s Economic Accelerator (AEA) innovative initiative.

The four projects are directed by UNSW Sydney’s Dr Ziheng Liu, Dr Vipul Agarwal, Mr Kai Zhao and Dr Aous Naman, with Dr Liu’s project particularly focus on the development of a scale up production method for a new highly-efficient material.

As senior research fellow at UNSW’s School of Photovoltaic and Renewable Energy Engineering, Lui has received a $1 million fund for his project on the commercialisation of an innovative new material engineered to enhance the performance of solar panels.

Liu and the tandem solar cell team are pioneering a large-scale production method for the next generation of silicon solar cells.

“It’s exciting to receive this funding to advance our novel tandem solar cell technology towards commercialisation,” Liu said.

“We are deeply grateful for this support from AEA. This funding is critical in helping us translate cutting-edge research into real-world products.”

Agarwal, senior lecturer at UNSW’s School of Chemical Engineering, was granted a $4.99 million fund for accelerating his project in developing simple, environmentally friendly recycling processes for plastics.

They have developed an innovative method to turn solid plastic waste into tiny plastic particles suspended in water, operating with minimal energy and eliminating the cleaning steps, to enhance the process by making it faster and more sustainable.

“This new disruptive technology has the potential to make Australia a global player in waste plastic recycling. It has been an incredible journey from conception, invention to now commercialisation in less than five years with my co-inventor Professor Per Zetterlund,” said Agarwal.

Zhao, research engineer at UNSW’s School of Minerals and Energy Resources Engineering, has been awarded a $1.03 million grant for his project on a collision warning system that helps in avoiding accidents in places hard to use GPS, like underground mines.

The system leverages Ultra-Wide Band technology, which can more accurately measure precise distance, that can assist workers or machines to detect when they are too close.

“This grant is recognition of our lab’s long-standing work in advancing intelligent, safer mining solutions,” Zhao said.