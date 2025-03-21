Image: phonlamaiphoto/stock.adobe.com

The Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) has opened four new projects in Western Australia that will ensure reliable back up energy infrastructure.

The CIS aims to accelerate new investment in clean, dispatchable capacity, including battery storage and generation such as solar and wind. These projects will provide major backup in the south-west grid of Western Australia, including Perth.

Scheduled to be fully operational by October 2027, the four projects include:

Boddington Giga Battery (324 MW) operated by PGS Energy.

Merredin Big Battery (100 MW) operated by Atmos Renewables.

Muchea Big Battery (150 MW) operated by Neoen.

Waroona Renewable Energy Project – Stage 1 (80 MW) operated by Frontier Energy.

The dispatchable capacity projects will deliver 654 megawatt hours (MW) of energy. This is enough to supply four hours’ worth of peak electricity for more than 600,000 homes in Western Australia and can be recharged the following day.

This marks the first Capacity Investment Scheme tender in Western Australia, following successful tenders in the eastern states including:

Two pilot dispatchable capacity tenders.

One renewable generation tender.

The new projects will create constructions and operational jobs, bringing a $63.5 million boost to local employment.

These projects are part of the federal government’s Reliable Renewable Plan to meet growing demand from households and businesses through cheaper energy and storage. With strong interest and high initial bids from developers, the government has been able to secure more storage than initially planned.

“The Albanese Government’s plan is working – renewable investment into our energy grid is at record levels,” said minister of Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen.

“Now we’re seeing investors and developers outcompeting each other for the chance to deliver even more of the cheapest form of energy for Western Australia this decade.”