Forging the future for additive manufacturing in Defence

Nick Owen has been an Army Defence Reservist for 20 years. It’s what pushed him in the direction to start Secure Bits, a completely veteran-owned, Australian business that helps Defence via its two divisions: critical infrastructure and advanced manufacturing.

Critical Infrastructure Division was born to fill a need firstly in the critical power space – within secure facilities, data centres, airports, seaports etc. – because traditional contractors didn’t understand technology, and those supplying the technology didn’t understand the engineering.

The advanced manufacturing division of the business was born in a similar vein.

“We were typically unable to find contractors that could build what we needed, either in a secure way, a timely way, or both,” Owen said.

“We built an advanced manufacturing division for internal use, to secure an in-house capability to build things. It basically means we can build things that are secret, we have staff with clearance (up to Top Secret) and have the facility and manufacturing processes which are secret.”

Secure Bits acts as a ‘one stop shop’ for defence projects, sitting across composites, metals and rapid prototyping, but also CNC machining, sheet metal, plastics and electronics all in-house.

With its secure facility, it is able to build from start to finish rather than just a case or just the electronics, meaning an idea enters and leaves as a finished product. Owen explained that additive manufacturing has been on the rise in Defence across the world over the last few years.

“Defence innovation has been heavily adopted in recent years,” he said.

“There’s a number of bases around Australia now with additive manufacturing, available to soldiers to innovate and solve problems. At a higher level, defence is adopting additive manufacturing or testing out additive manufacturing in deployable and strategic capabilities, and we are part of that.”

Part of this journey, in a big way, is Markforged. Earlier this year, the company launched its biggest, most capable printer yet – the FX20 – which brings its software platform Digital Forge and Continuous Fibre Reinforcement designed for high-strength end-use parts in aerospace and defence.

In Australia, Sydney’s Garden Island Naval base has both composite and metal Markforged printers. Supporting local business is a pillar of Markforged’s recent growth in Australia, such as its work with Australia’s