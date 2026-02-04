Registration is now open for foodpro 2026, Australia’s leading food and beverage manufacturing trade event, returning to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from 26–29 July.

The four-day event will bring together food and beverage manufacturing professionals to explore the latest in processing equipment, packaging innovations, sustainability solutions, and automation technologies. More than 400 suppliers will be on hand to showcase solutions across all stages of food production.

“Food and beverage manufacturers are facing mounting pressure to reduce waste, improve efficiency and meet sustainability targets — all while managing rising energy costs and labour shortages,” said Louise Brooks, Event Director of foodpro. “foodpro provides a platform for the industry to come together, explore practical solutions in processing and packaging innovation, and connect with the suppliers and technologies that can help them stay competitive.”

Following the success of the 2023 event, foodpro 2026 will feature an expanded exhibition floor covering ingredients, processing equipment, packaging, logistics and digital factory solutions. Key highlights include:

Live food processing demonstrations, including slicing and portioning systems, baking equipment, beverage bottling lines and sustainable packaging solutions.

The Innovation Stage, hosting daily presentations on automation, AI-driven quality control, food safety regulation, sustainable packaging and emerging technologies.

Networking opportunities, including the Industry Connect Evening on 26 July, the Industry Hub, and the Business Lounge.

Exclusive food packaging training led by the Australasian Institute of Packaging (AIP), and the Packaging Innovation & Design Awards Gala Dinner on 28 July.

The event will co-locate the Australian Institute of Food Science & Technology Conference (AIFST26) on 27 and 28 July, enabling professionals to discuss research, regulation and industry challenges.

Foodpro is expected to attract professionals from across food and beverage manufacturing, processing, packaging and engineering, as well as roles spanning R&D, quality assurance, sustainability, operations, procurement and government. Attendance is free for industry professionals, with registration now open at www.foodproexpo.com.