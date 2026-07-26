Held every three years, foodpro 2026 has opened its doors as Australia’s largest trade event dedicated to food processing, packaging and manufacturing.

Running from 26 to 29 July at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, foodpro 2026 will feature more than 400 exhibitors and is expected to attract more than 9,000 visitors across eight product zones covering processing equipment, packaging, ingredients, food science, beverage equipment, digital manufacturing, logistics and sustainability.

Held every three years, foodpro is Australia’s largest trade event dedicated to food processing, packaging and manufacturing. Organisers expect registrations to increase as the event approaches.

Event director Louise Brooks said foodpro provides manufacturers with an opportunity to compare suppliers and technologies in one location.

“Once the doors close on 29 July, this scale of the industry won’t be in one room again until 2029. If you’ve been meaning to get to foodpro, this is the week to do it,” Brooks said.

The exhibition will include an Innovation Stage featuring presentations on automation, sustainability and food processing technologies. Visitors will also have access to a Business Lounge for supplier meetings and an Industry Hub bringing together industry associations and media partners.

The Demo Exchange will feature live equipment demonstrations from Vemag, Multivac, Scott Automation, CBS FoodTech and Oestergaard.

Foodpro will be co-located with the AIFST26 Convention on 27 and 28 July, while the Australasian Institute of Packaging will host training sessions and seminars throughout the event.

The PIDA Awards Gala Dinner will also be held alongside foodpro for the first time on 28 July, recognising innovation in packaging design.

The event begins with the Industry Connect Evening on 26 July at Melbourne Public on the Yarra River, providing networking opportunities for exhibitors and visitors.

“Four days, eight product zones, and every part of the supply chain in one building. That’s hard to replicate anywhere else in Australia – and it won’t happen again until 2029,” Brooks said.