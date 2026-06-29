With one month to go, foodpro 2026 opens 26–29 July at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre – bringing 400+ suppliers and 9,000+ industry professionals together at a critical inflection point for food manufacturing technology

Australian food manufacturers are investing. From AI-enabled quality inspection and predictive maintenance systems to fully automated processing and packaging lines, the race to modernise production is accelerating — and in one month, the industry’s decision-makers will gather in Melbourne to see what’s possible.

foodpro 2026, running 26–29 July at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, is Australia’s only dedicated trade event for food processing, packaging and manufacturing innovation in 2026. For production managers, engineering leads, automation specialists and plant operators, it represents the most concentrated opportunity available to evaluate equipment, benchmark operations against peers and meet the suppliers shaping the next generation of Australian food manufacturing.

The pressure to act is real. Rising energy and input costs are squeezing margins. Labour shortages continue to drive demand for automation. Regulatory expectations around food safety and sustainability are tightening. And the technology available to address these challenges — from IoT sensor networks and AI-driven inspection to robotic palletising and cloud-based production dashboards — is advancing faster than most manufacturers can track from the factory floor.

“The conversations happening in boardrooms and on factory floors right now — about automation, sustainability, AI and efficiency — are exactly the conversations you can have on the foodpro show floor, with the suppliers who have the solutions. This event gives manufacturers the rare opportunity to compare options side by side, see equipment operating in real conditions, and connect with peers who are solving the same problems.”

— Louise Brooks, Event Director, foodpro 2026

foodpro 2026 spans ten industry segments, with particular depth in the areas where manufacturing investment is currently most active: processing equipment, intelligent and digital factories, factory infrastructure and logistics, packaging solutions, and sustainability. A new FMCG segment joins the floor in 2026, reflecting the growing demand for high-speed, retail-ready production capability.

Central to the event’s offering is the Demo Exchange — a purpose-built activation space on the show floor dedicated to equipment running exactly as it was built to be seen. With live demonstration slots running throughout each day, the Demo Exchange gives manufacturers direct access to working technology and the specialists behind it. Featured demonstrations include high-performance portioning and slicing systems, automated filling and thermoforming equipment, and advanced safety bandsaws — all operating under real production conditions. Private meeting pods alongside each demonstration area allow visitors to move from observation to in-depth technical conversation without leaving the floor.

The Innovation Stage delivers focused presentations from technology leaders across automation, digitalisation and sustainable manufacturing throughout all four days, while the Intelligent and Digital Factories segment brings together suppliers across IoT, AI-powered inspection, predictive maintenance, cloud-based monitoring and robotics — with exhibitors who understand the specific integration challenges of food-grade manufacturing environments.

The event is expected to draw more than 9,000 professionals across manufacturing, engineering, operations, R&D, quality assurance, supply chain and executive leadership, making foodpro the largest gathering of food manufacturing decision-makers in Australia this year.

The event opens on Sunday 26 July with the Industry Connect Evening at Melbourne Public on the Yarra River, providing an informal setting for exhibitors and visitors to connect ahead of the show floor opening. The full four-day program also includes the Australian Institute of Food Science and Technology (AIFST) Convention on 27–28 July and AIP-led packaging training courses throughout the event.

foodpro is held triennially — the next edition will not take place until 2029. Registration is free for industry professionals at foodproexpo.com.

About foodpro

foodpro is Australia’s leading trade event for food processing, packaging and innovation. Held triennially at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, foodpro connects professionals across the entire food and beverage manufacturing value chain with the suppliers, technologies and ideas shaping the industry’s future.