Foodpro 2023 to showcase exciting new innovation zones & collaborations

Buzz continues to grow in the manufacturing industry about the upcoming foodpro 2023 event which this year features new innovation zones and other valuable show interactions not to be missed.

As Australia’s largest, longest running and most trusted food manufacturing industry event, foodpro will be returning after a six-year hiatus on 23-26 July 2023, at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

“This year we will be the first Australian event in the international calendar to showcase the latest developments in food manufacturing from overseas as well as locally,” said foodpro product manager, Felicity Parker.

“The floor will be jam-packed with suppliers plus there’s a host of fantastic events and presentations not to be missed. It’s going to be a very exciting four days.”

Eight valuable key zones

More than 330 exhibitors will be showcasing the most innovative machines, technologies, products and processes in the following key zones:

Processing and Packaging: As the largest part of the floor, see vital manufacturing operations in action.

Ingredients: The biggest growing segment at foodpro, sample and source ingredients from across the world with this zone dedicated to suppliers and distributors.

Logistics and Handling: In this new zone connect with logistics experts and test advancements in supply chain technology and equipment.

IT and Digital Factories: New to foodpro, engage with businesses focusing on IOT, smart sensors, app developments and more.

Food Science and Technology: Meet with providers of testing, analysis and compliance services offering science-based and technology-driven solutions.

Plant Equipment: Features climate control, drainage, compressors, security systems and more.

Packaging Materials: Offering valuable solutions for bespoke line requirements, specific transport and storage needs and sustainability criteria.

Government and Business Services: This zone will connect visitors with organisations that can support with recruitment, insurance, accounting and other essential business services.

Four-day education program

The education program which will be taking place each day across the Product Innovation Stage, sponsored by Wiley, and the Schneider Electric Smart Food Lounge, will cover a wide breadth of topics including:

Hygienic Design and Operational Excellence for the Food Industry; Novel Ingredient Development from Upcycling; Intellectual Property Relating to Product Innovation in the Food Sector; Harnessing Digital Disruption to Transform Supply Chain; Addressing Market Demand for Food and Beverage Insights; as well as featuring the PIDA Awards and WorldStar Packaging Award Winners.

Network at foodpro Celebration at THE LUME

The foodpro Celebration at THE LUME, sponsored by Contech, is an unmissable evening for visitors and exhibitors to network and celebrate, in an immersive sensory experience.

THE LUME is an adventure in art where the walls come alive as light ripples across every surface with curated tastes, aromas and a choreographed soundtrack. A new and exciting 360-degree premium experience for all. Tickets are limited and available to purchase now.

AIFST 2023 Convention

As the only national independent voice and network for Australia’s food industry, the Australian Institute of Food Science & Technology (AIFST) will be hosting their annual convention during foodpro at the MCEC from 24-25 July.

The organisation champions a robust, innovative science-based Australian food industry to meet future needs. The AIFST is also hosting a networking function after the first day of the Convention for delegates to connect with peers and colleagues over drinks and canapes. Delegate tickets can be purchased directly with the AIFST.

“According to a recent foodpro survey, more than 60 per cent of businesses are looking to make capital expenditure investments in areas such as equipment and technology over the following 12 months,” said Ms Parker.

“With food and beverage processing being Australia’s largest manufacturing area, we’re proud to be putting on an event that contributes so much to our manufacturing industry and future.”

foodpro is on 23-26 July 2023, at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. To register visit HERE. For event details visit https://foodproexh.com.